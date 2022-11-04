Scientists and engineers from the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute’s Reef Solutions Initiative are doing research on St. John reefs and honing cutting-edge technology to help coral and other marine species withstand threats including disease, pollution, and global warming.

“Coral reefs are the most complicated ecosystem,” said Yogesh Girdhar, a computer scientist at WHOI who is developing a new portable, autonomous robot capable of independently maneuvering over reefs and collecting data.

