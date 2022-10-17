The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a petition in a major case, Fitisemanu v. United States, which sought to directly challenge the century-old racist Insular Cases that still govern the lives of 3.6 million territorial residents.

“It’s a punch in the gut for the Justices to leave in place a ruling that says I am not equal to other Americans simply because I was born in a U.S. territory,” lead plaintiff John Fitisemanu said in a statement released Monday.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.