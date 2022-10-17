The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to review a petition in a major case, Fitisemanu v. United States, which sought to directly challenge the century-old racist Insular Cases that still govern the lives of 3.6 million territorial residents.
“It’s a punch in the gut for the Justices to leave in place a ruling that says I am not equal to other Americans simply because I was born in a U.S. territory,” lead plaintiff John Fitisemanu said in a statement released Monday.
The civil rights group Equally American petitioned for a writ of certiorari to the U.S. Supreme Court in the case, asking whether the Insular Cases should be overruled.
Samoans are considered U.S. nationals, not citizens, and Fitisemanu sued in an effort to obtain voting rights and other privileges he was denied despite spending 20 years as a resident of Utah.
“I was born on U.S. soil, have a U.S. passport, and pay my taxes like everyone else. But because of a discriminatory federal law, I am not recognized as a U.S. citizen. As a result, I can’t even vote in local elections, much less for president. This is un-American and cannot be squared with America’s democratic and constitutional principles,” Fitisemanu said.
While those born in the U.S. Virgin Islands are considered citizens by birth, that right is granted by Congress, and residents cannot vote for president and are represented by a nonvoting delegate to Congress. Virgin Islanders serving abroad in the U.S. military or residing in the states, however, can vote in federal elections.
“I had hoped to hear today that I would have my day before the U.S. Supreme Court. But instead the Justices continue to avoid answering basic questions about what rights people from U.S. territories can expect. People from the territories deserve better from this Court and better from this nation,” Fitisemanu said in the statement.
President of Equally American, Neil Weare, served as co-counsel in the case.
“The Supreme Court’s refusal to reconsider the Insular Cases today continues to reflect that ‘Equal Justice Under Law’ does not mean the same thing for the 3.6 million residents of U.S. territories as it does for everyone else,” Weare said in a news release. “The Supreme Court in recent years has not hesitated to rule in ways that harm residents of U.S. territories. But when asked to stand up for the rights of people in the territories — even the basic right to citizenship — the Justices are silent.”
According to Weare, “Today’s inaction by the Justices highlights the fact that America has a colonies problem. On top of that, our country stubbornly refuses to recognize that this problem even exists, much less do anything about it. The population of the five U.S. territories is equal to that of the five smallest states, yet residents of the territories — 98% of whom are people of color — cannot vote for president, have no voting representation in Congress, and are systematically denied their right to self-determination.”
“While the Supreme Court’s inaction today is a set-back to be sure, the fight to make sure there are no second-class citizens or colonies in the United States will continue,” he added.
