The 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee, where Territorial Spelling Bee champion Shadya Coureur represented the Virgin Islands, drew over 7.5 million viewers for the duration of the event, making it the largest television audience the program has had since 2015, according to a released statement from Scripps.
After the spelling bee was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Spelling Bee was primarily held virtually, which impacted viewership. This year, however, viewership of the June 2 live finals — where 14-year-old Harini Logan won in a first ever spell-off — was nearly 150% higher than the viewership received in 2021, the release noted.
“The E.W. Scripps Company decided last fall to move the bee to its own networks in an effort to make the competition more accessible than in recent years, with the semifinals and finals airing for the first time on Scripps national television networks ION, Bounce, Laff and TrueReal,” which could be found free on the air and from streaming platforms the release states.
The finals have been broadcast on ESPN since 1994, but this year made its move to ION and the Scripps networks this year, according to Scripps External Communication Senior Director Michael Perry.
Although Coureur didn’t advance to the finals that was carried live, the evening itself drew a combined 3.7 million viewers, and the semifinals on June 1 fell just shy of that at 3.1 million viewers, making it “the highest audience ever for the semis,” according to the Scripps statement.
Attributing to the increase in viewership was the ability to live stream, which Scripps noted “added significantly to the overall audience” and accounts for nearly 5 million hours of watched programming.
“The fact that it was on free, over-the-air TV, is what made it accessible to a wider audience. ION is on cable and free over the air. The reach was greater. You did not have to have any subscription to watch,” Perry said.
When asked what expectation of viewership the Bee was expecting, Perry said, “I don’t know that we put a number on it. We expected it to be better than 2021, but it was the first time on Scripps networks so this year created the baseline for future years.”
Scripps President and CEO Adam Symson sees great potential moving forward.
“We are gratified to see the sizable increase in viewership we expected by bringing the bee to free TV — the media platform accessible to nearly every American across the country,” he said. “The Bee is now even better positioned to connect with the next generation of spellers.”
The spelling bee was launched in 1925 and is the nation’s longest-running educational program. E.W. Scripps Company owns ION, the fifth most-watched entertainment network in primetime, and Bounce which is the second most-watched network targeted to African Americans across broadcast and cable TV.
Since 1985, The Daily News has sponsored the Territorial Spelling Bee champion with sponsorship including an all-expense paid trip to the national spelling bee for the winner and a chaperone. The winner also receives a stipend.