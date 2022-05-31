Preparing for the Scripps National Spelling Bee has had an added benefit for Shadya Coureur. Expanding her vocabulary will help fuel another of her many passions: writing books.
“I will definitely use this experience to write another book,” says the 13-year-old St. Croix resident who is representing the U.S. Virgin Islands. “I learned a lot of new words, and I’ll use some of them in my next book.”
It will be Shadya’s 10th.
During the last three years, the Free Will Baptist Christian School eighth-grader says she has written nine books.
“When I start writing, everything just flows into my mind, which is why I came up with nine books,” says Shadya. “I finish one idea and then I have another idea and again and again and again.”
Her mother, Sauda Ali-Coureur, confirms that pattern. “I said to her, can you just write one book? But before she finished her first one, she started writing the second one. The ideas just come to her, and she keeps writing.”
The nine books Shadya (speller 217) has written to date are all different. They span genres from adventure to fantasy to mystery, which mirror the types of books she likes to read. She says she reads many authors, but specifically mentioned drawing inspiration from prolific British novelist Roald Dahl. Dahl is well known for popular children’s fiction including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”
“I have a passion for reading so one day I decided I want to try this as well, so I started writing my own books and making up the characters and plots for my books,” says Shadya. “It’s very fun to do.”
Shadya’s first book is called “The Given.” Because it’s her first, she also says it’s her favorite. “It’s about this girl named Skylar who just moved to a new city. Her grandfather had some secret powers, and she meets some people at her new school, and they all have secret powers of the elements.”
A book left by Skylar’s grandfather helps her understand her role as the leader of the superhero group. Shadya shared this excerpt from “The Given.”
“Don’t be silly, Mom, I’m human. I can’t have powers … that’s impossible, right?”
“I’m afraid not. I’ll let you read the rest of what it says in the book.”
We all looked at the book, and I started to read out loud:
“You are the Chosen One. The only one who can open this book. The one who is the leader of the Given. You are the Sun of the Group.”
“Chosen One? The Sun of the Group? I don’t get it.” I stated confusingly.
“Keep reading. This book might contain something about your friends too, if you have the right friends, which I’m pretty sure you do,” said Mom.
“The right friends?” I didn’t get any of this, but I kept on reading.
“Your assistants are your friends. The elements. Wind. Water. Earth. Fire. You will use your power to fight for good.
Thousands of years ago the Heshmin tribe were our enemies. They took what was ours. They made us their servants. But the Senga tribe fought for what was right.
By the time you have this, I would have already passed away, but I now pass on this book to the new Chosen One.”
Shadya says the most recent book she’s penned is called “The Secrets of Allen City.” It’s a mystery about a girl with amnesia who is dealing with the results of being unable to remember anything.
Joshua McLaney has been Shadya’s English teacher at Free Will Baptist Christian School for the last three years.
“I have had students at this age who have written blurbs that they thought could turn into books, but I’ve never had anyone quite as dedicated to writing as Shadya,” he says. “She is very interested in engineering, but she does say she wants to be an author as well. I think that she is very capable, and she could pursue any career she is interested in.”
Shadya agrees that she is tech savvy and enjoys anything to do with computers and coding, along with loving to sing, dance and play volleyball and softball. But she expects her passion for writing to endure and is currently considering self-publishing her books.
While her drive to write and become a published author is purposeful, her participation in the spelling bee is more happenstance.
“All of this happened by coincidence. I entered my class spelling bee and I got easy words,” Shadya says. After winning her class spelling bee, she went on to win her school bee, the district’s and then, the Territorial contest, sponsored by The Virgin Islands Daily News, to represent the U.S. Virgin Islands at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
Free Will Baptist Christian School Elementary spelling bee coordinator Hannah Postlewaite says Shadya isn’t giving herself enough credit. Postlewaite, who is also Free Will Baptist’s elementary school principal, says Shadya “is super humble, full of grace.”
“Throughout this process I’ve learned just how hard a worker she is,” Postlewaite says. “It’s easy, especially at the school spelling bee level, to assume that a student just got lucky or is naturally good at spelling. But it’s very clear she has worked hard for this. I’ve been very impressed throughout the competition, watching her stay calm.”
Shadya’s mom echoes her daughter’s boundless work ethic.
“Most of the work she did (to prepare) she did herself. She would come home from school, go through words and learn the origin and meaning and I would quiz her on the spelling,” she says. “This is an opportunity that will come only once for her, so we’re going to do our best.”
Shadya is the second student from Free Will Baptist to represent the Virgin Islands at the Bee. The K–12 school with fewer than 250 students was represented by then 13-year-old Joey Emmanuel in 2003.
“It’s huge. It’s a big deal for our school and we are very excited,” says Postlewaite, who’s been Free Will Baptist’s spelling bee coordinator for about five years. “Shadya is very likable, a wonderful person, a great student. There are not enough good words to say about her.”
This is Shadya’s first trip to the continental U.S. She says she is honored to represent her home territory at the 2022 Scripps National Spelling Bee and is most excited to connect with her fellow spellers. “I love to meet new people, so that will be very fun,” she says.
Shadya says she draws courage and inspiration from 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee champion Zaila Avant-garde.
“She was the first Black American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee, so I want to be like her,” she says.
Shadya has a practical view of what lies ahead during Bee Week.
“If I do win that would be super, super amazing. But if I don’t, then I’ll know I tried my best,” she said.
She expects to return with lots of new friends and material for future books.
“It’s wonderful to see her succeed,” says Principal Postlewaite. “We’re blessed to have her as part of our school and our community.”
McLaney, Shadya’s English teacher, agrees. “There is just something very well rounded about her,” he says. “She looks at issues from every angle. I feel like Shadya takes everything that she’s been given, and she just enhances her natural abilities. I always tell her, someday, when you become president of a company or president of some government and you need a personal assistant, I’ll come out of retirement. I believe in her and I believe that she is capable of reaching a pinnacle, I truly do.”
Editor’s note: This article was featured in the Bee Keeper Magazine that was distributed May 29 to all spellers as part of Bee Week. It is being republished with permission from Scripps National Spelling Bee. The competition is scheduled for Saturday outside Washington, D.C.