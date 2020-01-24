A small plane carrying passengers from St. Thomas to St. Croix was forced to make an emergency landing in waters off King Airport shortly after takeoff Thursday morning.

None of the seven passengers or the pilot onboard the 8:50 a.m. Sea Flight plane was injured. All were eventually transported to safety via a U.S. Coast Guard rescue boat to a dock area at the University of the Virgin Islands, St. Thomas campus.

— Contact Brandy Brookes at 340-714-9131 or email bbrookes@dailynews.vi.