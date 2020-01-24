A Sea Flight pilot was forced to make an emergency landing shortly after takeoff from King Airport on St. Thomas on Thursday morning. Despite the unexpected splashdown in the ocean, no injuries were reported.
A Sea Flight Cessna Caravan is towed into Brewers Bay, St. Thomas, after making an emergency landing in the ocean shortly after takeoff from King Airport on Thursday.
Daily News photo by ALLEGRA CHRISTOPHER
A small plane carrying passengers from St. Thomas to St. Croix was forced to make an emergency landing in waters off King Airport shortly after takeoff Thursday morning.
None of the seven passengers or the pilot onboard the 8:50 a.m. Sea Flight plane was injured. All were eventually transported to safety via a U.S. Coast Guard rescue boat to a dock area at the University of the Virgin Islands, St. Thomas campus.
