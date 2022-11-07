The V.I. National Park’s Sea Turtle Program has recorded 836 hatchlings this season
To date, three nests have hatched and two nests were laid in October, resulting in 836 hatchlings having made it to sea so far this season.
According to the statement, 11 hawksbill, two green, and two leatherback nests were laid. Five hawksbill nests are currently incubating. A total of 15 nests have been documented this season.
The program also reported that a decomposed juvenile green turtle washed ashore within the National Park in mid-October.
“The cause of death was not able to be determined due to the state of decomposition, but valuable data was still able to be collected,” the release stated.
Residents are encouraged to report sick, injured, or deceased turtles found in the territory to the Sea Turtle Assistance and Rescue hotline at 340-690-0474.