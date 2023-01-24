Sea Walls St. Thomas

Australian artist George Rose works on a mural outside of Kmart at Tutu Park Mall, St. Thomas, on Tuesday. The artwork is one in a series of murals planned for St. Thomas, a project that aims to beautify blank walls on the island as well as promote environmental activism. More on page 3.

 Daily News photo by SARA KIRKPATRICK

Across St. Thomas blank walls have transformed into colorful canvases, as international and local artists create a series of public murals to help promote environmental activism, while beautifying the island’s streetscape.

Sea Walls St. Thomas is an educational public art initiative that will result in seven large-scale paintings that will speak to locally relevant, pressing marine environmental issues.