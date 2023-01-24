Across St. Thomas blank walls have transformed into colorful canvases, as international and local artists create a series of public murals to help promote environmental activism, while beautifying the island’s streetscape.
Sea Walls St. Thomas is an educational public art initiative that will result in seven large-scale paintings that will speak to locally relevant, pressing marine environmental issues.
The project is an expansion of the 2019 Sea Walls St. Croix, hosted in partnership with CleanSweep Frederiksted.
One of the local artists tapped for the Sea Walls initiative is Chunikwa George, of Auntiiiart, who has been working as an artist for 15 years.
“I remember being 4-years-old, passing the mural in front of PriceSmart, thinking I want to make the world a prettier place,” George said.
She says her mural, “A legacy to leave behind,” will tell a hopeful story, as a polluted coral reef will transform into a cleaner ocean for all.
On Tuesday, a group of Eudora Kean High School student volunteers stopped by to paint with George.
“It’s about seeing someone who looks like them creating something beautiful,” George said.
Ocean lover and artist Hannah Eddy, of Reno, Nev., is painting a wall at the front of The Market.
Eddy explained that her mural, “A healthy island is a happy island” is inspired by the connections between nature and the community.
Local artist Jasmine Lindquist said that her mural, in front of the V.I. Children’s Museum, will be her fourth public mural on St. Thomas.
Lindquist’s mural will bring awareness to coral bleaching, which is triggered by warmer waters caused by climate change.
“It will have a child-friendly, coloring book feel,” Lindquist explained.
Along with the artist’s work, Sea Walls St. Thomas will feature public programming designed to help facilitate a relationship between the community, the murals and their environment.
One of these public events will be a panel presentation from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, hosted by Leatherback Brewery.
Panelists include Zola Roper, USVI marine debris coordinator, Kristina Edwards, with Department Planning and Natural Resources, Howard Forbes Jr., V.I. Marine Advisory Service director, and Akira Biondo, PangeaSeed Foundation operations director.
On Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. there will be an Eco-Discovery Children’s event at the V.I. Children’s Museum. Children can learn about the natural environment through fun activities, demonstrations and games. Free admission for the first 60 participants.
The Sea Walls: Artists for Oceans program was founded by PangeaSeed Foundation, a globally engaged nonprofit focused on environmentalism and ocean conservation.