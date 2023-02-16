The Presidential Search for the University of Virgin Islands’ sixth president is underway, according to a UVI statement.
The university’s Board of Trustees has retained the services of Isaacson Miller, a leading higher education search firm, to assist with the recruitment of the best possible candidate to succeed David Hall, whose contract ends July 2024.
“As we begin this process, we will be seeking feedback, suggestions, and field questions to develop the position profile which will guide the presidential search. The Board wants to gain insight from all UVI community stakeholders to leverage the most diverse perspectives to identify candidates best suited to UVI and our community needs,” according to the statement.
Information on the presidential search will appear shortly on the UVI website. Announcements will be shared with updates on the process and general information. Also included will be advice on how to nominate a candidate or provide other suggestions to the search committee.
The UVI Presidential Search Committee includes the following trustees Oran C. Roebuck; John A. Quelch, board member and Dean of School of Business University of Miami; former governor John P. de Jongh Jr., businesswoman Erica Johnson Creamer, Kyza A. Callwood, Edward Thomas, Jennifer Nugent-Hill, Yvonne E. L. Thraen, Jose A. Penn, Magistrate Judge Emile Henderson, UVI students Sharmane A. Brookes and Ariel Joseph and former Lt. Gov. Osbert Potter.
f individuals who bring a broad, diverse set of experiences and perspectives to the process, is charged with the following:
• Developing a formal criterion to guide the search process
• Engaging the University community and stakeholders to gain insights and considerations of the next president
• Conducting a focused and comprehensive search with the support and guidance of our external search firm
• Identifying, interviewing, and vetting potential candidates, and
• Putting forth a formal recommendation to the Board of Trustees for consideration.