The V.I. Government Employees’ Retirement System is at a standstill in finding a new administrator, after board members failed to approve a motion that would expand the search for a potential candidate.
“I don’t believe we should spend any GERS monies to engage anybody for this position, I am against that,” board member Ronald Russell said during Thursday’s board meeting.
At its last meeting, held Dec. 1, the board approved a three-month contract extension for GERS Administrator Austin Nibbs, who has said he intends to retire, while a search continues for his replacement.
Nibbs reminded the board about the urgency of filling the vacancy.
“Time is running out, the contract extension is into March,” Nibbs said.
At Thursday’s meeting, board members were asked to authorize the engagement of a search team, EFL Associates, to expand the search for an administrator. Three members voted to approve the authorization while three others voted against. One board member was absent.
According to board member Andre Dorsey, there was some disagreement on the final vote for two potential candidates for the position, noting that he did not receive tallies from two board members.
“We can save the $59,000 on the search — the process was good up until the point, and I did not see the last two member votes, they need to finish voting,” Dorsey said.
GERS Board Chairman Nellon Bowry asserted there was a vote, and it was a tie between the two candidates. The board later voted to restart the search.
Bowry said the board would go into executive session to further discuss the personnel matter.
Insolvency solution?
Prior to that, he told the board that he met with Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. and a number of legislators for an informational hearing on a new proposal to help fund the GERS.
“According to the numbers and analysis this would take insolvency off of the table,” Bowry said. “The next step is to formally submit it to the Legislature for action.”
Bowry mentioned that under the proposal, the V.I. government would make annual contributions toward GERS from the matching funds over the 30-year life of an issued bond.
“Bottom line, it is a way to make substantial contributions over a sustained period of time,” Bowry said.
Russell, a former Senate president, noted that “the concept is not new,” and requested that the bill draft be shared with the board to “fully flush it out in our arena, so we can get an opportunity to contribute.”
Board members agreed to discuss the issue further in a meeting of its Policy committee next week.
Havensight Mall security
Nibbs, at Thursday’s hearing, briefed board members on security matters at Havensight Mall following the robbery of Glitter’s on Dec. 6.
“We had a meeting with the V.I. Police commissioner. That same day, everything was secured by VIPD and our security [officers], right away,” Nibbs said. “We met with tenants to let them know what to do — if you see anything, say something,”
Nibbs noted that additional training for security officers and a comprehensive security plan are “in the works.”
According to Bowry, board members are supportive of a measure that would provide more information on a wider customer base for Havensight Mall, “to meet a different kind of need from the cruise ship customer need.”
They subsequently voted to approve a contract with JLL., a real estate company that would act as a consultant to determine lease rates and diverse customer base for Havensight Mall.
“Businesses are indicating that they may not be able to survive,” Bowry said. “It would be in our interest to diversify our customer and tenant base.”
Dorsey said a similar report had been conducted six years earlier, and should be provided to JLL for background information.