TORTOLA — British Virgin Islands Immigration and Royal Virgin Islands Police Force officials have mounted an intense search for two Venezuelan and five Hatian natives who escaped custody from an immigration detention facility between Thursday night and Friday morning.
According to a statement released by the BVI government, the Venezuelan natives, identified as Angel Fusil Lugo and Michael Villalobos Moreno escaped detention Thursday night. The Haitain natives, who escaped Friday morning, are identified as Milson Catul, Nicholas Mckenson, Slovans Semaus, Jeff Sherry, and Jni-Baptiste Yeye.
Chief Immigration Officer Ian Penn said the men escaped from detention at Castle Maria Hotel.
The seven were among eight immigrants arrested upon entry on the island Thursday and taken into custody. It was not clear whether they entered by plane or boat.
One of the men was recaptured, but seven are still at large. Officials did not release descriptions of any of the seven who escaped, and provided mug shots for only four — Catul, McKenson, Semaus and Sherry. All are from Haiti.
Police are assisting in the search and anyone having information on the whereabouts of any of the men are asked to contact the Immigration Department at 284-468-4700, 284-468-4715 or 284-468-4754. The Royal Virgin Islands Police Force or the RVIPF hotline at 311.