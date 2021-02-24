ST. CROIX — The search for a missing 80-year-old St. Croix man will enter its sixth day this morning as police offices and volunteers continue to look for Michael Emmanuel, who was last seen at his Canebrake Apartments home early Friday morning.
Since Friday, searchers have primarily fanned out across the Frederiksted area, but will now expand east across the island.
Police Detective Naomi Joseph said that on Monday, officers were told that Emmanuel had been seen getting into a white truck in the Frederiksted area sometime Friday.
“We want to first of all confirm whether or not this is true,” she said. “If anyone remembers giving an older gentleman a ride on Friday, please just let us know so we can know how or where to expand our search.”
Officers mobilized just after sunrise Tuesday at the old Patrick Sweeney Police Headquarters in Golden Grove, then later fanned out in neighborhoods surrounding William’s Delight and eventually working south along the shoreline.
“We really had to start somewhere, and we know the other volunteers and patrol units, at this time have exhausted the Frederiksted area so we are starting here,” Joseph said. “We believe that if Mr. Emmanuel is having some type of mental breakdown or memory lapse, he could have come back to this area where he lived and frequented in his earlier days.”
Officers in vehicles and on foot searched neighborhoods, shorelines and bush areas from Carlton to Sandy Point and used the assistance of a drone to scour isolated areas on the island’s northside and through La Grange.
Police have said that Emmanuel, who also goes by the name “Dordor,” is 5 feet 5 inches tall, slim built and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and has a dark brown complexion. He was wearing brown pajama pants that were either striped or plaid and a white sleeveless undershirt. He was not wearing any shoes.
Family members on Tuesday said he may also have had a blue T-shirt in hand when he left the home.
Emmanuel has not been diagnosed with dementia or Alzheimer’s.
Ena Auguste, Emmanuel’s daughter, has been among volunteers searching since Friday. On Tuesday, her mother, also 80 years old, told her about the morning her father was last seen. She said Emmanuel got out of bed some time after 6 a.m. as usual and went downstairs. She said maybe 30 minutes later, she went downstairs and did not see him. She checked the home and called out to him, but he did not answer.
“She said she touched the tea kettle and when she realized it was cold, she knew something was wrong because he always boiled water for tea when he came down,” she said. “The top lock was open, but the bottom lock on the doorknob was locked.”
Auguste said her mother searched the immediate area outside the home in the apartment complex then called her to tell her that her father had left in his pajamas,without his cellphone, wallet or keys and that she was concerned.
“He has never walked away like this, so it is so strange for us,” she said. “It is just a lot and we don’t know where to really look.”
Over the weekend, volunteers handed out missing persons posters at intersections, in neighborhoods and at businesses in Frederiksted. Multiple groups canvassed the town and outskirts — paying special attention to over-grown areas, abandoned vehicles and homes in the areas — with no luck as of Tuesday night.
Joseph said police will mobilize at 7 a.m. today in Golden Grove and expand their search to areas east of there. At the same time, a K-9 Unit will return to Frederiksted to re-canvass some areas that have already been searched over the last few days.
Police ask that anyone who has information about Emmanuel’s whereabouts, contact 911 or 340-778-2211.