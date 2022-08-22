A fire broke out at the refinery on St. Croix on Sunday morning, leaving one firefighter with a minor burn, according to a statement from the facility’s new owner, Port Hamilton Refining & Transportation.

A pile of petroleum coke started smoldering at the facility on Aug. 4 and for weeks, the company has been assuring the public that the situation was under control.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.