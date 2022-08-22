A fire broke out at the refinery on St. Croix on Sunday morning, leaving one firefighter with a minor burn, according to a statement from the facility’s new owner, Port Hamilton Refining & Transportation.
A pile of petroleum coke started smoldering at the facility on Aug. 4 and for weeks, the company has been assuring the public that the situation was under control.
The fire began at around 7 a.m. Sunday morning “within the petroleum coke conveyor loading system located outside and above the Coke Storage Dome,” according to a statement issued by Refinery Vice President and Manager Fermin Rodriguez.
“Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation emergency response trained personnel responded immediately and the St. Croix Fire Department and Ocean Point Terminals were notified and their emergency response personnel and equipment responded to the scene,” according to Rodriguez.
Rodriguez issued the statement at 3:36 p.m. Sunday. He did not respond to questions from The Daily News, and it’s unclear if the fire has been extinguished.
“At the time of this press release, the fire is under control. Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation personnel also patrolled neighboring communities with air monitoring equipment. All air monitoring results were reported normal,” according to the statement.
Rodriguez added that “one of the Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation’s firefighters was treated for a minor burn” and that “Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation is in direct communication with the Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR), EPA and the United States Coast Guard.”
The petroleum coke was leftover from the brief but disastrous 2021 restart under former owners Limetree Bay Refinery, which resulted in an emergency shutdown by the EPA after surrounding neighborhoods were repeatedly sprayed with oil mist and noxious gas.
Limetree Bay entered bankruptcy and did not have the funds to complete the refinery cleaning and shutdown process before Port Hamilton took over.
One of Port Hamilton’s chief principals, Charles Chambers, testified at a Senate committee hearing in March that Port Hamilton intends to restart the refinery in 2023, but the EPA has not yet signed off on those plans.
The company acknowledged the smoldering coke pile in a public statement on Aug. 7, and provided another brief update on Aug. 12.
“Water has been applied 24 hours a day and the temperature readings inside the coke dome are being monitored to ensure entry by personnel is safe. A team of 25 personnel are assigned to the Coke Dome at the site, including specialized emergency response personnel,” Rodriguez said in his statement released Aug.12. “Heavy equipment is being utilized to move the petroleum coke material inside the dome so the water can reach below the surface of the pile to safely suppress the smoldering petroleum coke. To keep all employees safe, the process must be done at a slow, controlled pace.”
The EPA sent a letter to Port Hamilton Thursday, seeking information about the cause and response to the incident, and said the company has 14 days to provide detailed answers.
“While EPA seeks your cooperation in this investigation, compliance with the Request for Information is required by law,” according to the letter. The EPA is authorized by federal law to pursue civil or criminal penalties for false statements or noncompliance, and “information you provide may be used by EPA in administrative, civil, or criminal proceedings.”
EPA representatives, DPNR spokesman Jamal Nielsen, and Government House Communications Director Richard Motta Jr. did not respond to questions from The Daily News Sunday.
