The Royal Virgin Islands Police on Thursday arrested a second member of its force in connection with a drug bust last month that authorities have said was the largest in British Virgin Islands history.
Emile Jimenez, 32, was charged with one count of being concerned in the supply of a controlled drug to another; three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled drug with intent to supply; one count of keeping a firearm without a license and one count of unlawful possession of a prohibited weapon.
The case is pending, and his arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into the Nov. 6 seizure of 5,582 pounds of cocaine in Balsum Ghut with a street value of $250 million. BVI authorities later announced the Nov. 10 arrest of 41-year-old BVI police officer Darren Davis, a 20-year veteran, and his brother, Liston Davis, 40, in connection with the bust.
Since their arrests, a court affidavit filed in the U.S. District Court on St. Thomas has linked the younger Davis to Ruben Reyes-Barel, a Dominican Republic native and the alleged leader of a massive drug ring arrested Nov. 18 near St. Thomas along with four men from Puerto Rico.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Delia Smith noted in a motion for detention that the men were “members of a major drug trafficking organization that operates in the British Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.
“The leader of the organization, defendant Reyes-Barel, fled Tortola, British Virgin Islands, on or after Nov. 6, after Royal Virgin Islands Police Force attempted to execute an arrest and search warrant on Reyes-Barel.”
Smith mentioned officer Davis’ arrest in her motion, along with his brother, Liston Davis, “who acted as Reyes-Barel’s protection” and secured the cocaine on his property. According to court documents, at about 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 18, Reyes-Barel and the four men were arrested after U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations intercepted a vessel they tracked on radar traveling from St. Thomas to Puerto Rico.
Agents saw individuals onboard throwing black objects overboard and U.S. Coast Guard personnel later retrieved “seven duffel bags floating in the ocean, and inside the bags were 187 cellophane-wrapped, brick-shaped packages of cocaine weighing about 433 pounds.”
Reyes-Barel, who waived his right to remain silent, said he traveled illegally from Tortola to St. Thomas by boat and that he “was trying to get to Puerto Rico…” and that he “didn’t know the duffel bags were aboard when he boarded the vessel bound for Puerto Rico.”
The case is pending.