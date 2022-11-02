Walwyn (BVI)

Myron Walwyn

TORTOLA — Former British Virgin Islands Education Minister Myron V. Walwyn became the second person to be arrested in connection with a million-dollar perimeter wall project at Elmore Stoutt High School.

Walwyn, 50, of Pasea Estate, was charged with breach of trust by a public officer according to a statement from the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force on Tuesday.