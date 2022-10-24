TORTOLA — A second British Virgin Islands official has been charged with breach of trust in a widening probe into the construction of a perimeter wall at Elmore Stoutt High School.
Lorna Stevens, the assistant secretary in the Ministry of Education, was arrested Thursday, according to police.
“Police can confirm that Lorna Stevens was arrested and charged for breach of trust by a public officer,” Royal Virgin Islands Police Force Press Officer Diane Drayton said in a statement. “She was granted bail. No further information is available at this time.”
The 1,500-foot wall project, which has been under investigation since 2019, was among the questionable contracts cited in the Commission of Inquiry Report, which resulted from a 15-month probe into widespread corruption in BVI leadership launched by the United Kingdom government.
Prior to Stevens’ arrest, 55-year-old Kelvin Thomas was arrested in June and charged with obtaining property by deception, making a false statement to a public officer and possession of the proceeds of criminal conduct in relation to the wall probe.
She was the third BVI official to be arrested in recent months.
On Oct. 11, police charged Najan Christopher, director of the International Affairs Secretariat with breach of trust, after being identified as the public officer who prepared a letter from the Premier’s Office, purporting to endorse former Premier Andrew Fahie’s notice to a federal court in Miami, Fla., that he was immune from arrest.
The wall project, under then Education Minister Myron Walwyn, was worth more than $1 million and was split between 70 contractors, 40 of whom had no contractor’s license, according to the COI report, and violated the Public Finance Management Regulations. The project was executed under the National Democratic Party administration in 2014 and 2015.
Following the COI report, the Royal Virgin Islands Police Force in June announced that a special investigative team was appointed to conduct a “full review” of an initial probe undertaken by police in 2020 of the school’s wall project.
This was to ensure that “all instructions” and “further actions requested” were complied with and that there was a thorough and fair investigation, officials said at the time.
Fahie was arrested in the U.S. along with BVI Ports Authority Director Oleanvine Maynard in April on drug conspiracy and money laundering charges. Both are awaiting trial in Florida. Their arrests ultimately mark the fifth arrests of BVI officials this year.
A series of audits and investigations triggered by the COI report are currently in progress.