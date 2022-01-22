A second federal judge has denied St. Croix Energy’s request to stay the bankruptcy sale of Limetree Bay to Jamaica’s West Indies Petroleum.
Chief U.S. District Judge Lee H. Rosenthal for the Southern District of Texas noted an “absence of showing sufficient harm” as she ruled against St. Croix Energy’s motion during an emergency hearing Friday as the deadline to complete the sale loomed.
“A delay in the sale will delay estate administration; may cause the debtors to run out of money in a matter of weeks and have broad implications for the refinery subject to the sale, and on the debtors’ ability to respond to the environmental problems the refinery and the island of St. Croix face,” Rosenthal wrote in court documents filed Friday.
The judge’s ruling on the motion comes after bankruptcy Judge David Jones denied a motion by St. Croix Energy earlier this month to delay the sale.
The local company has challenged West Indies Petroleum’s winning bid, after Jones voided the outcome of a Nov. 18 auction that St. Croix Energy won.
St. Croix Energy won the first auction with a bid of $20 million cash, plus professional fees of the debtor through a transitional services agreement.
At Limetree Bay’s request, however, Jones reopened the auction to allow a new bid from West Indies Petroleum, whose chief executive officer had a medical emergency on the eve of the first auction.
During the second auction on Dec. 18, West Indies Petroleum and Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation were the joint winning bidder with a $62 million bid.
At that hearing, the parties were put on notice that if the sale does not close by Jan. 21, back-up-bidder St. Croix Energy would acquire “substantially all” the refinery’s assets for $57 million.
Rosenthal noted Friday that the final sale to West Indies Petroleum was scheduled to close that day, but a finalized sale was not confirmed by Daily News press time.
Both companies participated in the second auction as “going-concern” bidders, telling the court they intend to restart and operate the refinery. Still, before that can happen, either company will need to clear numerous hurdles, including approval from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
The U.S. Justice Department filed a complaint against Limetree on behalf of the EPA on July 12, claiming the refinery’s operations repeatedly violated the Clean Air Act.
In 2012, the then-HOVENSA refinery shut down after years of economic troubles were compounded by violations of the Clean Air Act. Limetree Bay’s brief but disastrous restart last February resulted in billions of dollars in losses, several environmental contamination incidents that left at least 1,200 nearby homes coated in oil particles and the layoff of hundreds of refinery employees and contractors.
The refinery still has not finished shutdown operations as Limetree Bay states it does not have enough cash left to fully purge the equipment and prepare it for extended dormancy.
The EPA, meanwhile, has filed its own objection to the Limetree Bay sale, to ensure West Indies Petroleum understands that “it is responsible to prevent and may have liability for ... an explosion or release, notwithstanding that the explosion or release may have derived in whole or part from a defective condition caused prior to purchase.”
According to the notice, “the United States believes it is near an agreement concerning sale order language with West Indies Petroleum, but it also does not believe it will reach an agreement by the sale objection deadline. In the event the parties cannot reach an agreement before a sale hearing, then the United States requests that the court make clear in a sale order that any obligations in the consent decree, as modified, and in the joint stipulation presented to the District Court for the Virgin Islands in the 2021 lawsuit are not adversely impacted by an order from this court.”
On Dec. 9, attorneys for the Justice Department and Limetree Bay filed a joint motion to stay all deadlines in a civil complaint until Feb. 21. St. Croix District Magistrate Judge George Cannon Jr. granted the request and ordered the parties to file a joint status report no later than Friday.
There was no indication either from the Justice Department or Limetree on whether the deadline set by Cannon was met.
In addition to the civil complaint, Limetree Bay has acknowledged in court documents that “the U.S. Department of Justice and EPA have been conducting a criminal investigation into the flares and chemical releases, as well as events related to the shutdown of the refinery, and procedures, training and operations of the refinery.”