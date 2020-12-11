ST. THOMAS — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a gunpoint robbery at a jewelry store in September, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.
Tashawn T.A. Warner was charged Thursday with carrying a firearm during a crime of violence, aiding and abetting, and Hobbs Act robbery, which consists of interference with commerce by threats or violence, according to criminal complaint filed by an FBI special agent.
The armed robbery occurred on Sept. 19 at around 9:30 a.m. at Gems and Gold Corner jewelry store on the Charlotte Amalie waterfront.
Jamari Benjamin, of Estate Nadir, was brought in for questioning about four hours after the robbery and charged with several local crimes, including first- and second-degree robbery, first-degree assault, possession of stolen property, and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
In October, an FBI special agent filed an affidavit charging Benjamin with two violations of federal law: Hobbs Act robbery. Surveillance video shows three individuals — a getaway driver and two gunmen, one armed with a machine gun and the other with a handgun — participating in the crime, police said.
A gunman told an employee to open the safe, and then struck him with the gun when the employee said he didn’t know how, leaving a laceration on his head, police said. The suspects smashed the store’s glass cases and made off with more than $1,000 worth of jewelry.
Police tracked the suspects to Bovoni, where they saw two men ditch a getaway vehicle filled with evidence and flee into the bushes.
“The bulk of the jewelry was not found at either crime scene. In addition, the firearms used to threaten the persons present at the jewelry store during the robbery, were not found,” according to the affidavit.
The vehicle’s owner told police Benjamin had been driving it, and in an interview with officers later that day, Benjamin said that he and two other individuals planned to rob Gems and Gold Corner, according to a probable cause fact sheet filed in V.I. Superior Court. Warner’s charging documents largely echo those filed against Benjamin, but provide additional details about how investigators used evidence found at the scene to track Warner down.
Among the items the two suspects abandoned in Bovoni was an iPhone with a lock screen photograph of Warner’s children, and investigators confirmed that Warner is listed as the subscriber for the phone, according to the affidavit.
V.I. Police also received an anonymous tip on Dec. 1 that Warner was one of the robbers, and is five-feet, four-inches tall with “black braids that come down to his chin,” according to the affidavit. “Warner has been seen wearing eight to 10 chains and the jewelry Warner is wearing is stolen.”
Surveillance video from the jewelry store robbery showed two suspects, and “one of the masked men is considerably taller than the other masked men,” according to the FBI affidavit.
Benjamin fits the description of the taller suspect, while Warner “fits the description of the shorter masked male who is brandishing a rifle type firearm,” while Benjamin fits the description of the suspect seen pistol-whipping the store employee, according to the FBI.
The tip also included information that Warner had been selling the stolen jewelry around Bovoni, “is known to carry a firearm” and has been seen driving a new, gray Toyota. Investigators conducted surveillance on Warner, and saw him driving the gray Toyota Corolla in Bovoni on Monday, according to the affidavit.