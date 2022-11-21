Police on Sunday said that a 37-year-old man, who had been sought as an accomplice alongside his younger brother in kidnapping a victim a year ago, turned himself in to police Friday morning.
According to a V.I. Police statement, Lawton Prince showed up at the Mars Hill police station, where he was placed under arrest around 9 a.m. pursuant to a warrant signed by Judge Yolan Ross on Nov. 4.
Prince now faces charges of false imprisonment/kidnapping, first-degree assault, mayhem, unauthorized possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence, and third-degree assault. Unable to post bail set at $75,000, he was remanded to the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility pending a court hearing.
Prince’s arrest comes days after his younger brother, 34-year-old Larson J. Prince, was arrested by warrant at Anna’s Hope Villas on Nov. 12. At the time police said they were seeking the whereabouts of Lawton Prince.
Larson Prince has since been charged with kidnapping and false imprisonment, and jailed with bail also at $75,000. At his court hearing a week ago today, V.I. Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said he could post $2,500 cash, and sign an unsecured bond for the remainder of the bail.
According to the court proceedings, Larson Prince must live under the supervision of a third-party custodian, and may continue his employment but must otherwise remain under 24-hour house arrest, without an electronic monitoring device. Morris also ordered him to have no contact with any victims or witnesses in the case.
Lawton Prince’s advice-of-rights hearing is scheduled for this morning in Superior Court.
The case began at around 8:45 p.m. on Nov. 14, 2021, when dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman in Peter’s Rest who said a man came to her door yelling for help, according to the arrest warrant affidavit filed by police.
The caller said the man appeared to have been kidnapped, and his hands were bound and he had duct tape on his mouth.
Police responded and interviewed the victim, who said he went to Sion Farm earlier that day to have some drinks before walking home to Castle Coakley around 8 p.m.
As he was walking toward his front door, two gunmen grabbed him and pistol whipped him in the head about 20 times, causing him to bleed profusely and nearly lose consciousness, according to the affidavit.
One of the men was wearing a mask, and asked “who rob me?” but the victim said he recognized the other as Lawton Prince Jr., a man he’d grown up with and considered a friend, according to court documents.
The victim said he told the masked man he had no idea that he’d been robbed or who could have done it, but the assailants continued to brutally beat him for about 20 minutes, “and his body was so weak and bleeding all over he thought he was going to die.”
Lawton Prince made a phone call and a car pulled up with a third man that the victim recognized as Larson Prince, according to the affidavit.
Lawton Prince accused the victim of robbing his brother, and the three assailants continued to beat him before dragging him to the vehicle, according to the affidavit.
According to the affidavit, Lawton Prince said the victim was bleeding too much and he didn’t want blood on the car seats, so they put the victim in the trunk with his hands cuffed and mouth covered in duct tape.
The victim noticed a lever to open the trunk, and pulled it. One of the assailants got out of the car and tried to close the trunk again, repeatedly slamming it on the victim’s head, according to the affidavit.
The victim was able to pull the lever again and jump out of the trunk, his body landing in the road in the area of Schuster’s Water. He ran to the closest house and saw the assailants circling the area looking for him, as he banged on the door, pleading for help, according to the affidavit.
A woman who answered the door immediately called police, and investigators secured surveillance footage from the Peter’s Rest area that corroborated the victim’s account, and showed him escaping the trunk and running off with his hands bound, according to the affidavit.
The victim “sustained severe injuries” and was treated at Luis Hospital before being flown out of the territory for further medical attention, according to the affidavit. The victim suffered serious physical injuries and now has daily migraines “and a speech impairment due to the assault.”