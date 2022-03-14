A safe containing $300, and two weed whackers were stolen Saturday from the Agriculture Department’s office on St. Croix.
It marks the second time in as many years that a safe was taken from the agency, although the amount in cash was considerably less than the $12,000 stolen in January 2020.
On Sunday, Agriculture Department Commissioner Positive Nelson told The Daily News when reached that individuals broke into the cashier’s office as well as the land-equipment shop in the latest heist.
“It’s sad because it appears whoever the thieves are, they know where to go,” he said.
V.I. Police spokesman Glen Dratte told The Daily News that a female administrative staffer from the Agriculture Department called 911 around 7:29 a.m. Saturday and reported that she met the door to the cashier’s office “wide open” and that the safe was missing.
The staff member also reported that a camera in the office “was sticking through the window.” Dratte clarified, when asked, that the camera apparently was tinkered with and pointed to face outside the window, rather than inside the office.
Nelson, however, said that a camera picked up the culprits wearing hoodies and masks, and that he hopes police can determine who they are.
“This is a set back to all of us, hopefully these things are not happening internally, and it shows us that we need a better handle on security,” Nelson said.
Nelson said as much in January 2020, when the department also reported a burglary, where a safe went missing with nearly $40,000 in cash and checks.
In that incident, Nelson reported that $12,000 in cash and $27,275 in checks were stolen, as the department had been collecting funds from vendors participating in the 49th annual Agriculture and Food Fair.
The break-in was reported to V.I. Police on Jan. 28, 2020, a day after the department collected vendors’ fees and a $25,000 sponsorship check from the V.I. Tourism Department for the fair.
At the time Nelson told The Daily News he believed the culprit responsible is “someone with knowledge of the safe and the funds” that were intended to be kept on the grounds overnight.
“That is just my assessment,” he said at the time.
The V.I. Police Department issued a statement confirming the theft was reported the morning of Jan. 28, but did so nearly a week after it occurred.
Nelson, when asked Sunday, said he was “not aware of” any arrests made in the previous burglary.
Dratte said the investigation into this past weekend’s burglary is ongoing, and that he did not immediately know the outcome of the last one.
“We are looking into the progress from the previous burglary,” Dratte said.
Nelson said Sunday that since the 2020 burglary, Agriculture installed cameras and hired security officers. He confirmed that the security officers were on the department’s grounds, and indicated that the open area has proven to be an issue.
He said that “proper fencing” around the perimeter may help deter thieves, and referred to another incident where someone drove a go-cart off the property.
“The camera picked them up busting through the goat wire fence, but we did retrieve that back,” Nelson said.
Police urge anyone with information on either burglaries to call 911 or Crime Stoppers USVI anonymous tip line 1-800-222-8477