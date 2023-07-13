A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the March 4 shooting near Tipsy Iguana in Peter’s Rest, St. Croix, which left six people injured, according to V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.

Everton Rutherford, 26, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon and was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested by warrant and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, according to police.

— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.