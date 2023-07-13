A second suspect has been arrested in connection with the March 4 shooting near Tipsy Iguana in Peter’s Rest, St. Croix, which left six people injured, according to V.I. Police spokeswoman Kishma Chichester.
Everton Rutherford, 26, turned himself in Tuesday afternoon and was taken into custody without incident. He was arrested by warrant and charged with unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition, according to police.
Bail was set at $50,000, and Rutherford was jailed pending his advice-of-rights hearing in V.I. Superior Court.
Rutherford’s arrest comes after police charged 18-year-old Devonte George in connection with the same shooting.
George turned himself in on July 4 and was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault, carrying of firearm openly or concealed, aiming, and discharging a firearm.
George was released to a third-party custodian after posting $7,500 cash, according to court records. The full pretrial release order is not publicly available on the court website.
The shooting occurred at around 3:21 a.m. on March 4, when the ShotSpotter notification system reported about 40 shots fired in the area of the Tipsy Iguana, which was closed at the time, according to police.
Six gunshot victims were transported to Luis Hospital in private vehicles. Police said the victims included two women and four men, and two of the male victims underwent surgery for serious injuries.
— Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.