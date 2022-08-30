Ozanie Cornelius, 27, appeared in court Monday after being charged in connection with a Jan. 17 shooting on St. Croix that left two teens dead and a third victim wounded.
Police meanwhile are still searching for a second suspect, 25-year-old Ricardo Richards.
Cornelius was arrested by warrant Friday and charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, first-degree assault, two counts of third-degree assault, and related crimes. If convicted of the murder charges, Cornelius could be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Unable to post $2.5 million bail, Cornelius appeared in Superior Court from jail via video conference Monday, where Magistrate Judge Ernest Morris Jr. said he may be released if he posts 10% of that amount in cash, or $250,000.
Territorial Public Defender Leslie Davis said Cornelius’s family members have only $2,500 cash available, making it unlikely Cornelius will be released. But if he is able to post the 10%, Morris said he must remain under 24-hour house arrest with an electronic monitor while he awaits trial.
Assistant V.I. Attorney General Amie Simpson said she’s concerned not only with the possibility that Cornelius could flee prosecution or cause a danger to the community if released, “but also there may be a danger to him regarding retaliation should he be released.”
According to the arrest warrant affidavit filed by V.I. Police, officers responded to a report of “heavy gun fire” from assault rifles and handguns at around 9:13 p.m. on Jan. 17 in Castle Coakley.
The ShotSpotter system alerted the 911 call center of eight shots fired at Plot No. 139 Castle Coakley. Officers also received a report that a car carrying one gunshot wound victim, as well as another vehicle carrying three gunshot victims, were at Luis Hospital.
A short time later, police learned that two of the victims had been pronounced dead by an emergency room doctor.
The victims were identified by their mothers as Odonnie Heywood and Jahny Ledesma, both age 17, according to police.
Police interviewed the driver of the vehicle who brought Heywood and Ledesma to the hospital, who was also shot.
The driver said he and his friends drove to Castle Coakley to buy marijuana, but ended up on a dirt road where a green sport utility vehicle stopped and blocked the path, according to the affidavit.
The driver said two men, one carrying a handgun and flashlight, the other carrying an assault rifle, approached the vehicle and began to question them.
The driver said he went to drive away and the two men began firing at the vehicle, striking the driver and both teens, according to the affidavit.
The driver said he did not know why they were shot at, and did not know the shooters’ names but would recognize their faces,
Police also interviewed the driver of the other vehicle who brought a gunshot victim to Luis Hospital. The man told police he had stopped in Castle Coakley near Thomas Bakery because he ran out of gas, and called his friend, Ricardo Richards, to bring more fuel, according to the affidavit.
He said that while Richards was fueling the car, they heard shots being fired, and he saw Richards lying on the ground bleeding so he picked him up and drove him to Luis Hospital, according to the affidavit.
Police said the gasoline gauge on the vehicle was at half a tank, and the driver’s statement was inconsistent because ShotSpotter never picked up any shots being fired in that area — but did register eight shots being fired at Plot No. 139 Castle Coakley, according to the affidavit.
Police also interviewed Richards, who was being treated in the emergency room, and he gave the same version of events as the driver.
Police went to the area and said no “spent cartridges, blood, or gasoline container were found on the roadway in front of Thomas Bakery,” according to the affidavit.
The following day, police received photographs of men who a witness said were the shooters. Police identified Cornelius as the man armed with a handgun, and Richards as the individual who was carrying an assault rifle, according to the affidavit.
One of the photographs showed Richards standing next to his brother, identified in the affidavit as Abassi Boston. Police recently issued a public alert that they are seeking Boston for questioning, and identified him as a person of interest in another shooting at La Reine Shopping Center on July 17, where two teens were shot and wounded.
In regard to the January shooting, police said they went to the area and saw Cornelius standing in front of Thomas Bakery, and they were familiar with him from previous interactions.
They did not take him into custody at that time and continued the investigation, reviewing surveillance video from area business that showed the events as the first driver described.
The green SUV that brought Richards to Luis Hospital was seen leaving the area of the double murder at around 9:17 p.m., and analysis of the trajectory of the bullet holes found in the car carrying the wounded 17-year-olds further corroborated that victim’s statement, police said.