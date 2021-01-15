V.I. Police officer and National Guardsman Teshawn Adams has been charged with cocaine trafficking and publicly identified as “Target 1,” the individual at the center of a smuggling ring busted by federal agents in Miami on Tuesday night, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Adams is the sixth person to be charged in the case, along with his brother, Trevon Adams; V.I. Police Officer and National Guardsman Shakim Mike, Maleek Leonard, Roystin David and Anthon Berkeley.
As news of the case broke on Wednesday, photos of the alleged suspects, including pictures of Mike and Teshawn Adams, began circulating through the community. A photo of former V.I. Port Authority officer Jakelah Adolphine was erroneously included, and Police Commissioner Trevor Velinor identified that picture when contacted by The Daily News as one of the detainees.
Velinor on Thursday told The Daily News that his identification was based solely on the photograph and “I have not seen the entire complaint, nor do I have any intimate knowledge of the ongoing federal investigation.”
Court documents show Adolphine has no connection to the case, and Marlene Rodriguez, the public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, confirmed Thursday that “We have not charged an individual by that name in this matter.”
Federal prosecutors filed a criminal complaint Wednesday charging Mike, Leonard, David and Trevon Adams with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, which included an affidavit from a Homeland Security Investigations special agent detailing the circumstances of their arrest.
David, Leonard and Mike, along with another individual identified as “Target 1,” were the only passengers aboard a chartered plane that traveled from St. Thomas to Opa Locka Executive Airport in Miami on Tuesday evening, according to the affidavit.
While performing baggage inspection, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers discovered 294 plastic-wrapped bricks of cocaine inside several duffel bags and suitcases, according to the affidavit. The bricks weighed a total of 328.79 kilograms, or just under 725 pounds.
While CBP officers were performing the baggage inspection, “Mike fled the airport,” according to the affidavit. Investigators interviewed Target 1, who “explained he had arranged with Mike to smuggle the cocaine to the United States via a private charter flight from St. Thomas.”
Federal prosecutors filed a similar complaint on Thursday against officer Teshawn Adams, identifying him as “Target 1.”
According to court documents, during an interview with investigators, Mike and Teshawn Adams explained that another unnamed individual had approached Adams about smuggling narcotics on a private plane in December, and “Adams offered Mike $60,000 to $70,000 for his role in the smuggling venture.”
“Mike admitted that at least three of the seized bags belonged to him and that he helped pack the cocaine bricks in the bags,” the affidavit stated.
Further, it noted that Leonard told investigators that Mike had recruited him about three days earlier to help transport the cocaine, and “David stated that he knew Adams and Mike from his work within the U.S. Army National Guard.”
On David’s phone, investigators found messages discussing drug trafficking, and including “references to ‘moving product,’ ‘recruiting flight attendants,’ ‘invest all the money from our bricks,’ ‘meeting the big dogs in Santo Domingo,’ and ‘living off the airport trips,’” according to the affidavit. “David also said the last words he heard from Mike before he absconded were: ‘Oh s..., I think we should run.’ ”
While CBP officers were searching their luggage, Mike fled the airport and contacted Trevon Adams, Teshawn Adams’ brother, who took him to a hotel in Miami, the affidavit stated.
From there, two other individuals picked Mike up and drove him to Orlando where law enforcement contacted him through Trevon Adams, and Mike agreed to voluntarily surrender.
Berkeley was charged under a separate complaint after he admitted to driving from Orlando to Miami to pick up a kilo of the cocaine, and expected to be paid $18,000 to deliver it to the ultimate buyer.