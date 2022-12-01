ST. THOMAS — Just a few years ago he was dreaming of flying, but with a focus on his goal and the support of the St. Thomas flying community, Sheldon Martin needs to pinch himself. He is not dreaming but co-piloting a United Airlines Boeing 737-700 into King Airport with 129 passengers.
That dream became reality when he touched down at 11:32 a.m. Wednesday morning — 32 minutes early.
A huge welcome awaited the pilot, who brought the plane toward the gate under a water cannon salute from the V.I. Port Authority’s Fire Department. Family members were there to greet him along with a vast number of friends, and well-wishers from the departments of Tourism, Education, the V.I. Legislature and enough print, video and digital media press to pass for paparazzi.
Martin’s story is one of inspiration — a young man with a dream, but with limited resources.
He said keeping the goal first in his thoughts was what propelled him through challenges and the year’s long journey to landing a commercial jet on the King Airport runway.
“I wouldn’t do anything differently,” he said, if he had a chance to do it all again.
First cousins and siblings, Danesha Derima and Shakeel Challenger, and his father also part of the welcoming party told of Martin’s passion for flying.
Second cousin, Vernice Webster, proudly told the assemblage at the airport that Martin wanted to fly since he was a little boy.
His father, Ferris Martin, concurred.
“All he wanted to play was plane,” the elder Martin said.
Martin commenced flying when he signed up for classes with Virgin Islands veteran pilot, Cleo Hodge, who wore his captain’s uniform for the occasion. Hodge, who runs the Ace Flight Center on St. Thomas beamed as he spoke about his former student, who would use half of his $300 paycheck from a job at Kmart to pay for his lessons.
“He always had a real ambition [for flying] and he had lots of potential,” Hodge said. “But he didn’t have the funding. I would fly with him for free at times, and then drive him home to Smith Bay. He got his pilot’ license with me, and built time with me also.”
David Peltier, another pilot who works with the Ace Program, said that he took Martin under his wing, and helped him accrue flight time.
Martin’s former Kmart manager, Michael Hawley, was also at King Aiport. He fondly recalled the time that Martin said he was a pilot.
“He told me he was a pilot, and I didn’t believe him!” Hawley said. “I got the email [announcing Martin’s flight], so I had to come see for myself.”
Martin, who has just turned 30, is the father of two girls. He is married to Donna Martin (CAHS 2009). They reside near Orlando, Fla. His eldest, at 3, has already set her eyes on being a pilot too, according to both parents.
Attending the University of South Dakota John D. Odegard School of Aerospace Sciences at Grand Forks, Martin secured a degree in aeronautical sciences in 2017.
United Airlines brought Martin aboard in March 2022 after working several years with the regional airline, Republic.
On Wednesday, Port Authority Executive Director Carlton Dowe congratulated the pilot and presented him with a watch from Cardow, which features a silhouette of all three islands on the face.
“Wherever you are,” Dowe said, “you will always carry a piece of the Virgin Islands with you.”
He presented an identical gift on Friday to American Airlines pilot, and Virgin Islands own, Adrien Phillip Tutein, when he piloted his first flight to his hometown airport.
On Wednesday, Dowe also lauded U.S. Customs and Border Control which provided credentials to the entourage to attend the landing on the runway side of the airport.
During Martin’s welcome event at King Airport, Assistant Tourism Commissioner Alani Henneman-Todman expressed awe over not one but two pilots with V.I. roots making their debut landing at their hometown airport.
“It is amazing to see. Two pilots in a week!” she said. “It really speaks to the culture of the Virgin Islands and the perseverance of the person.”
Henneman-Todman was doubly gratified that the new pilot was one of VI’s own, and that his credentials and experience brought one more pilot to the industry.
“There is such a shortage in the industry due to the mass retirement and resignations of pilots during the pandemic. That left a void,” she said, noting that the need for current pilots to train new ones has further exacerbated the shortage.
With two VI pilots making their commercial jet debuts in just one week, the aviation community is flying high and there are plans to create a curriculum in the public high schools for an aviation program.
In addition to these initiatives, Board of Education member and former Sen. Judy Gomez, noted there is an existing youth aviation program, called “Young Eagles” for which she is seeking funding.
Gomez said there are already 10 high school juniors and seniors involved, who will need scholarships. She estimates the program will need $80K to get off the ground.