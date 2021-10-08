ST. THOMAS — The second victim of a fatal shooting at Vitraco Mall has been identified as Keris Kareem Phipps, according to V.I. Police spokesman Toby Derima.
Phipps, 38, is a resident of St. Kitts and Nevis. He was identified by next of kin, Derima said in a news release Thursday.
Another victim, Marc J. Thomas, 31, was shot and killed in the same incident, which occurred around 9:13 p.m. Sunday.
Officers responded to the scene and found Thomas “lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds and no vital signs,” according to Derima.
“The other [unidentified] male victim with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to Schneider Hospital via ambulance for treatment but later succumbed to his injuries,” Derima said in a news release.
Prior to his murder, Thomas was arrested in 2013 after police responded to a robbery at Hooters in Havensight and saw Thomas speeding away from the scene. Police said Thomas crashed his car into a barrier in the roadway, got out of the car and tried to run but was apprehended.
He later pleaded guilty under an agreement with prosecutors and sentenced to prison, according to court records.
According to local and federal court records available online, Phipps had never been arrested or charged with a crime in the Virgin Islands.
Detectives are continuing to urge anyone with information about the homicides to call 911, the Criminal Investigation Bureau at 340-714-9804, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers USVI at 800-222-8477.