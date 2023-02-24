The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands has received $20,000 from Secret Harbour Beach Resort as part of this year’s Angels Giving Campaign, according to a news release.

“Secret Harbour is a shining example of a true partner when it comes to its leadership and commitment to serving our community,” said CFVI President Dee Baecher-Brown in a prepared statement. “We are incredibly grateful for their recent Champion level donation to our current Angels Giving Campaign, which raises funds to be used directly for the benefit of Virgin Islands residents.”