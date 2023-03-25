The board of directors of the Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation met and approved routine items related to administration and oversight of the financial mechanism meant to provide funding to the Government Employees Retirement System.
Chairman Albert Bryan Jr. met Wednesday with board members Sheila Robinson, Treasurer; Michelle Dreyer, Secretary; Pamela Jasinski; and Kristine Eppes.
The meeting began with a presentation by Causey Demgen and Moore, PC, regarding the Capitalized Interest Account held by MFSPSC, according to information from spokeswoman Carol Burke.
The board then approved a request by the V.I. Public Finance Authority to provide reimbursement for payment of expenditures and administrative services “provided by the Authority to the MFSPSC pursuant to the Services Agreement between the Authority and the MFSPSC,” according to the statement.
“These professional services include Board of Directors meeting expenses and fees, MFSPSC legal fees, and accounting services totaling $47,061.76 which received unanimous approval,” Burke wrote.
“The Board also authorized the Authority to obtain $1 million worth of D&O and Employment Practices Liability Insurance coverage for the MFSPSC and its directors. The annual cost of the coverage identified by the Authority is $4,135.00 per year,” according to Burke.
The board also unanimously adopted financial management policies and the Authority’s procurement procedures manual, which requires board approval for purchase over $5,000.
The board last met in December, and the next board meeting is scheduled for June 21.
The board is tasked with managing refinancing of the rum tax cover-over bonds, which is meant to generate revenue for the Government Employees Retirement System.
The law Act No. 8540 authorized the government to create the “Matching Fund Special Purpose Securitization Corporation” to manage the sale and refinancing of the rum bonds at more favorable interest rates.
“The corporation is established as an independent and autonomous, public corporation and has a legal existence separate from the Government. Its present mission is to issue the bonds for specified purposes and to utilize the Matching Fund Revenues from rum cover-over to pay those bonds. It is a not-for-profit, tax-exempt entity and its operations may not be conducted for the purpose of making a profit, and the corporation has no authority to engage in any business activities other than those provided in Act 8540,” according to information from Government House.
