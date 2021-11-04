The University of the Virgin Islands’ Physics Department is hosting an open night Friday at the Etelman Observatory on St. Thomas.
Visitors will be guided by observatory staff and volunteers, and will be able to observe the beauty of the universe through the “eyes” of the Virgin Island Robotic Telescope and several other instruments.
A shuttle to the observatory will leave from Sibilly Elementary School parking lot at 7, 8 and 9 p.m.
To avoid overcrowding, shuttles will not run continuously as during past events and stargazers are asked to register at https://observatory.uvi.edu/education/open-house.aspx.