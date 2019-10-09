Magali DeJesus, right, explains benefits available to disabled residents through her organization, Alianza Municipal de Servicios, while an interpreter for the deaf uses American Sign Language to translate for participants.
Americans with Disabilities Act Territorial Coordinator Julien Henley hosted a “Ticket to Work” seminar at the V.I. Human Services Department on St. Thomas on Tuesday to help residents learn about the Social Security Administration’s “Ticket to Work” program that is aimed at helping disabled Americans find employment.
A similar seminar is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Red Cross at 6035 Castle Coakley on St. Croix. Lunch will be provided.
