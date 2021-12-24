At the final legislative session of the year, V.I. lawmakers sanctioned Sen. Marvin Blyden for his failure to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19.
On Thursday, at the Earle B. Ottley Legislative Conference Room on St. Thomas, Ethics Committee Chairman Sen. Milton Potter said that as punishment for violating the Legislature’s Ethics Code, Blyden would be suspended for 160 working hours and be divested of his position as majority leader.
“We believe our recommendation is fair based on the infraction,” Potter said.
Twelve lawmakers voted in approval of Resolution 34-0185, which issued the sanctions against their colleague, with Blyden voting “nay” and two senators absent.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens, who returned to the Senate floor after an extended medical leave, special ordered the resolution to the agenda.
Blyden objected to the special order, but the other 11 senators voted affirmative. Later in the hearing, Blyden spoke on why he believes the sanctions are not warranted.
“I have not contested those charges and made it clear from the beginning that I understand that there are consequences for my bad judgment and failure to set the proper example,” Blyden said. “However, I cannot be silent in the face of falsehood and the charge that I violated the oath of office is simply a falsehood.”
Blyden argued that if he was accused of violating the oath of office by violating Virgin Islands law, then the resolution must identify those laws, “anything else is simply illegal.”
Blyden contested the Ethics Committee’s wording, citing differences between guidelines, protocol and orders.
Previously, the Ethics Committee said their hearing was a result of Sen. Blyden’s failure to quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 “per the protocols and guidelines of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virgin Islands Department of Health.”
“No CDC protocol or order is in effect in regards to quarantine and isolation, vaccines or mask wearing,” Blyden said.
Potter said it was the Ethics Committee’s responsibility to offer due process to their colleague, and that this was “not an attempt to slander or cause grief or harm.”
“Persons who support our colleague Sen. Blyden will insist the process was too harsh, persons who are on the other side will say that the Legislature is too soft, and we are coddling our colleague, so there’s no winners here,” Potter said.
Blyden has admitted he went to a concert at Tillett Gardens on St. Thomas on Sept. 18 despite an order from the Health Department to quarantine until Sept. 25, potentially exposing dozens of people to the virus, according to a previous statement by the Ethics Committee.
Blyden was charged on Sept. 24 with one count of “exposure in a public place while infected with a contagious disease,” a violation of the Virgin Islands criminal code.
If convicted, he could face a possible $200 fine and up to a year in prison, according to the news release from V.I. Attorney General Denise George.
Blyden has pleaded not guilty to the charge. His trial is scheduled to begin on April 19 before V.I. Superior Court Judge Kathleen Mackay.