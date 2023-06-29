Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. is requesting public comment on proposed legislation to trade Whistling Cay to the National Park Service in exchange for a parcel of land in Estate Catherineberg on St. John in advance of a July 11 Committee of the Whole.

Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. sent the proposal down to the 35th Legislature on June 10. If approved, the land acquired is slated to house a much-needed K-12 public school. The Virgin Islands Government would also receive an equalizing payment of $210,000 and retain water rights to Whistling Cay, under the proposed legislation.