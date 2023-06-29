Senate President Novelle Francis Jr. is requesting public comment on proposed legislation to trade Whistling Cay to the National Park Service in exchange for a parcel of land in Estate Catherineberg on St. John in advance of a July 11 Committee of the Whole.
Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. sent the proposal down to the 35th Legislature on June 10. If approved, the land acquired is slated to house a much-needed K-12 public school. The Virgin Islands Government would also receive an equalizing payment of $210,000 and retain water rights to Whistling Cay, under the proposed legislation.
In a press release, Francis said he hoped residents would take advantage of the opportunity to submit their comments to the public record.
“While the invited testifiers represent a range of viewpoints, comments from the community ensure that the full diversity of opinions on this topic are available for public review,” Francis said.
Bryan said the territory has been attempting to find land on which to build a school for 50 years, and the possibility of a land swap with the National Park Service has been under discussion for several years..
The National Park Service held its public comment period about the swap, which it announced in December. The original deadline was March 15, but the period was extended until June 9. By May, 400 community members had registered their opinion on the deal.
While responding Johnians broadly supported the building of a school, many expressed that the Park Service should donate the land needed. A Parks press release issued at the time stated that federal law prohibits conveying property out of federal ownership.