Sen. Franklin Johnson apologized Wednesday to newly confirmed V.I. Parole Board member Cherrisse Woods after he criticized and voted against her nomination during legislative session a day earlier.
Johnson, reached by The Daily News, said he misunderstood Woods when she responded to his questions during a committee hearing on May 20, and would have voted in favor of her if he had heard correctly.
“I voted based on what I heard that day, and I stand behind my vote for what I thought I heard. But listening to the tape now, she is correct,” Johnson said. “I don’t have a problem with saying when I’m wrong.”
At the May 20 hearing of the Committee on Rules and Judiciary, Johnson asked if there were instances Woods would recuse herself from the board.
She responded she would in cases involving family members, and Johnson asked whether she would do the same for inmates she had prosecuted. .
“An individual that I may have prosecuted? Although I feel like I would still be able to hold an objective head, I still think that the appropriate thing to do would be to recuse myself,” Woods said in response back then.
Johnson misinterpreted her response, and recounted his flawed recollection of the questioning during Tuesday’s legislative session.
“I dig deeper, and I ask, ‘If a person that you prosecuted and sent to prison comes to the board, would you recuse yourself from that hearing?’ And the answer was ‘no.’ I don’t think no one should have two shots at keeping someone in prison, and if I was a prisoner coming to the parole board and seeing the person prosecute me coming to prison, I would turn around and go back to my cell,” Johnson said. “That’s what I would do. I don’t think I would have a fair chance. And for those reasons I don’t support the nominee at this time. However, I think the person is a very brilliant, talented young Virgin Islander, but at this time not for this board.”
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory urged Johnson to reconsider, but he was the only senator to vote against Woods’ nomination.
Woods, who contacted The Daily News Wednesday after reading an article with Johnson’s comments, said she wanted to clarify the record because recusal is a key part of the legal process, and failure to do so constitutes a serious breach of professional rules and ethics.
As an attorney, “I have never done anything to compromise myself, and I would never do anything to compromise myself,” Woods said.
“I am capable of being objective. However, if the situation presented itself where a material conflict was before me, I would recuse myself,” she added.
As a 38-year-old Virgin Islander in the prime of her professional career, Woods said she agreed to be on the parole board as a public service.
“It’s a voluntary position. I am volunteering my time. I have nothing whatsoever to gain, other than an opportunity to just serve my community,” Woods said.
She thanked the other senators for their support, particularly Frett-Gregory, who gave Woods her vocal endorsement in response to Johnson’s criticism Tuesday.
“I was very grateful and thankful for that,” Woods said. “I’m very excited to have made it through the full Senate body, I thank all of the senators that did vote in favor of my nomination.
Woods said the situation with Johnson is an example of why many young people don’t want to subject themselves to the very public – and sometimes unfair – scrutiny subjected to when they offer themselves up for community service in the Virgin Islands.
“It was very disheartening, and I feel like this is why so many young people with so much potential leave this territory and they do not return,” she said.
Woods acknowledged Johnson’s mea culpa, but said it was still upsetting he had misinterpreted her testimony to the point of voting against her during a public session.
“I was discouraged, I couldn’t believe someone in his position would go this far,” Woods said.
Johnson acknowledged his mistake, albeit too late.
“I stand to be corrected,” he said Wednesday. “In playing the tape now, I can say she did say she would recuse herself. And that’s my error.”
Johnson said the recusal issue was his only concern, and his vote would have been in favor of her confirmation if he’d understood her statement.
“Yes, it definitely would have been, without a doubt,” Johnson said. “I would apologize to her for misunderstanding what she said.”