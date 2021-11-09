Sen. Kenneth Gittens announced Monday that he was discharged from Luis Hospital over the weekend and will continue his recuperation and treatment as an outpatient.
The St. Croix senator was hospitalized for a week following a diagnosis of blood clots in his leg and lungs.
“I can never say thank you enough for all the concern and love shown to me this past week,” Gittens said. “I am sorry that I was unable to respond to every message. However, all the well wishes and prayers were deeply appreciated and were what lifted me up through this very difficult experience. I look forward to a full recovery and resuming my duties as soon as I can.”