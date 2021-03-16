Senator-at-Large Steven Payne Sr. was briefly hospitalized for COVID-19, and said Monday the virus is not “to be taken lightly,” according to a statement from his office.
Payne “found out early last week that he tested positive for COVID-19 after having travelled across the territory in a flurry of legislative activity,” according to the statement from researcher and spokesman Charles Lee Brown Jr.
Payne “would like for everyone to truly understand that the coronavirus is not something to play around with or to be taken lightly.”
Suffering from low oxygen levels, Payne was treated at Schneider Hospital before being released over the weekend.
“Currently he is home resting and following quarantine protocols until the virus leaves his system in the form of a negative COVID-19 test,” according to the statement.
“Thank you to all who have been asking and offering up prayers and support, they are greatly appreciated,” Payne said.
Sen. Kenneth Gittens tested positive for COVID-19 in August, and said at the time that he suffered “some of the symptoms like the coughing, headache, joint pain and loss of taste,” but that his symptoms appeared to be “very mild.”
There are currently 89 active cases and 25 people have died from the virus. Four COVID-19 patients are currently hospitalized at Luis Hospital on St. Croix, including one patient who is on a ventilator. There are no COVID-19 patients currently hospitalized at Schneider Hospital on St. Thomas.
As of Monday, Territorial Epidemiologist Dr. Esther Ellis said that 20,081 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the territory, and 9,095 persons have been fully vaccinated. Vaccines are currently available to everyone over the age of 16.
In addition to the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines currently in use, Ellis said the territory has started to receive the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine, which will be used initially for the homebound and homeless individuals, who will have more difficulty scheduling a second dose. Ellis also encourages everyone to get vaccinated, including those who lack legal immigration status.
“Being undocumented should not stop you from seeking the vaccine,” Ellis said.
To book a vaccine appointment, visit www.covid19usvi.com/vaccines or call 340-777-8227.
The V.I. Housing Authority’s central offices on St. Croix will also remain closed through Wednesday, and will reopen Thursday due to COVID-19 exposure.
Staff went into quarantine Friday when an employee tested positive for COVID-19, and the closure “will allow for other staff testing and the sanitizing of the office,” according to a statement issued Monday.
Individuals are encouraged to contact the St. Thomas office at 340-777-8442 with inquiries relative to public housing or 340-714-0174 for information about the Housing Choice Voucher Program.