In an effort to provide additional information on the future redevelopment of Caneel Bay, Sen. Steven Payne Sr. will host an event from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Franklin Powell Sr. Park in Cruz Bay, St. John.
“It is my duty to make sure that the people of Love City have effective and ample means to give input into the future of this treasured real estate on our island,” Payne said in a press release.
On Jan. 19, the National Park Service announced four alternatives for the redevelopment of Caneel Bay, and opened a public comment period, which is now set to end March 4.
“In the territory generally, and St. John specifically, critical decisions about development of land often are made haphazardly, or are based on strictly economic or political agendas with little to no consideration of including the voices of the people in the process,” Payne said.
“That is an injustice that multiple stakeholders must come together to eradicate, but until then, as your public servant, I remain committed to ensuring that my people will be an integral part of this process and I encourage all Johnians to come out, share your vision and make an impact on Wednesday.”
Additional information about the proposed redevelopment options can be found at go.nps.gov/1vippd.