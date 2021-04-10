The Rev. and U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock is the University of the Virgin Islands’ pick to headline its Zoom commencement ceremonies for the Class of 2021 on May 14, UVI President David Hall announced Friday.
The new graduates come from the Albert A. Sheen campus on St. Croix, the Orville E. Kean campus on St. Thomas and the University of St. Martin.
“We have selected a keynote speaker who epitomizes overall excellence,” Hall said. “Rev. Raphael Warnock is not only a highly recognized pastor, but he is also known beyond the doors of his church for his social and political influence in defending the voting rights of those in his state.”
Raised in public housing, the 11th of 12 children, Warnock launched his education at one of the nation’s historically black colleges and universities and went on to make political history as Georgia’s first Black senator and the first Black Democrat to represent a southern state in the U.S. Senate.
His life’s trajectory “will serve to inspire our students as they prepare for their careers,” Hall said.
In MLK’s footsteps
Warnock was born in Savannah, Ga., on July 23, 1969, to Verlene and Jonathan Warnock, both Pentecostal pastors. His father served in the U.S. Army during World War II where he learned automobile mechanics and welding. Later he opened a small car restoration business restoring junked cars for resale.
After graduating high school, Warnock’s dream was to follow in the footsteps of Martin Luther King Jr. Graduating cum laude from Morehouse College with a degree in psychology, he credits his participation in the Upward Bound program for making him college-ready.
After enrolling in early college courses through Savannah State University, he went on to earn master of divinity, master of philosophy, and doctor of philosophy degrees from Union Theological Seminary, a school affiliated with Columbia University.
Warnock has served as senior pastor of the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church, spiritual home of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., since 2005. Under his leadership, more than 5,000 new members have joined the church, assuring its legacy of social activism and growth.
Warnock also led the successful fundraising campaign that built the $8.5 million Martin Luther King, Sr. Community Resources Complex housing a MLK Collaborative of nonprofit partners, including Casey Family Programs and The Center for Working Families. Together the initiatives help people improve their life outcomes and live healthier and more prosperous lives.
As a pastor, Warnock has defended voting rights in Georgia. In 2006, when the state of Louisiana failed to protect the voting rights of Hurricane Katrina evacuees, he intervened and led a “Freedom Caravan” of citizens back to New Orleans to vote.
He has also taken on the contradictions in the U.S. criminal justice system, public education, health care and HIV/AIDS, and defended the downtrodden and disenfranchised through his preaching and fierce public advocacy.
He is known as well for his first book, “The Divided Mind of the Black Church; Theology, Piety & Public Witness,” that questions the true nature of black churches; whether to save souls or to transform the social order. While continuing to serve the church, Warnock assumed his historic role as Georgia’s first Black senator In January 2021.
Honorary degrees
The UVI Class of 2021 commencement will also include two notable Virgin Islanders receiving honorary degrees: District Court Judge Wilma A. Lewis and Alexander Moorhead, UVI board chair emeritus.
Lewis made Virgin Islands history in 2011 when she became the first woman to serve as a federal judge in the U.S. Virgin Islands, including as chief judge for the District Court from August 2013 through April 2021.
Moorhead, a three-term Virgin Islands legislator and long-time HOVENSA chief of government affairs, has served with the UVI board for 24 years, supporting key initiatives over the course of three university administrations.
The UVI class of 2021 commencement will take place via Zoom at 1 p.m. on Friday, May 14.