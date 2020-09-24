High school students who are unable to take a particular class because of a lack of teachers or other interested students may soon get another option.
On Wednesday, the Senate Committee on Education and Workforce Development advanced a bill to expand distance or online learning opportunities. The measure, sponsored by Sen. Donna Frett-Gregory, will give high school students a broader selection of courses to study and a way to bypass the territory’s dearth of resources.
“We need to level the playing field,” Frett-Gregory said. “Our students cannot continue to be on the downside of the spectrum because we are not offering them the opportunities.”
Frett-Gregory, a former Education commissioner, said Bill 33-0360 requires the V.I. Education Department to look at students’ interests at the end of each school year to determine what courses can be offered in the next school year.
With a staggering 96 teacher vacancies territorywide, the Education Department has a request for proposals to solicit distance learning instruction from providers in hard-to-fill areas, such as world languages, mathematics, science, Advanced Placement and foreign language courses.
Using such platforms, contracted teachers will be required to teach live daily and adopt the districts’ approved curriculum.
“We don’t have to box in our students to take French or Spanish,” Frett-Gregory said. “If our students want to take Mandarin, they should be able to have that opportunity.”
The bill also requires the Board of Education to establish an online learning policy that considers online and blended courses as qualifying courses for promotion and graduation. The Education Department is tasked with implementing the policy and ensuring that various requirements and standards are met.
Sen. Kurt Vialet, a former high school principal, called the bill a “move in the right direction.”
“If a student wants to take an economics class and it’s not offered at their school, they will have the option to enroll in online learning and after successfully passing that class, receive credit for that particular class,” he said.
V.I. Education Commissioner Racquel Berry-Benjamin threw her support behind the measure.
“The V.I. Department of Education should have modernized its operations to include distance learning some years ago; however, from the view point of ‘nothing happens before its time,’ the time has come to transform,” she said.
“Bill 33-0360 is timely as distance learning has become necessary in the technological world in which we live. It is considered essential for success in today’s modern way of living, working and learning,” she added.
The bill advances to the Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee. Voting in favor were Frett-Gregory and Vialet, along with Sens. Allison DeGazon, Kenneth Gittens, Stedmann Hodge Jr., Steven Payne Sr. and Janelle Sarauw.