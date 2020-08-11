ST. THOMAS — The V.I. Legislature on Monday unanimously voted to approve an extension to the territory’s public health State of Emergency through Oct. 9.
According to Senate President Novelle Francis Jr., the request for the 60-day extension was initially sent down by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. on Aug. 4, meaning the Legislature had until Sunday — a five-day window — to decide on the extension.
Since the window closed before lawmakers acted, the extension was automatically renewed for 30 days, as per Act 8128.
Lawmakers on Monday introduced an amendment to extend the renewal for an additional 30 days, thus extending the State of Emergency for a total of 60 days. Voting in favor of the extension were Senators Oakland Benta, Marvin Blyden, Allison DeGazon, Dwayne DeGraff, Novelle Francis Jr., Donna Frett-Gregory, Kenneth Gittens, Myron Jackson, Javan James Sr., Janelle Sarauw, Athneil Thomas and Kurt Vialet.
In a Committee of the Whole hearing prior to the session, V.I. Territorial Emergency Management Agency Director Daryl Jaschen stated that extending the State of Emergency will allow for additional time to prepare non-congregate and congregate shelters, protect senior citizen facilities and jails and acquire adequate personal protective equipment for providers and first responders.
V.I. Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion added that extending the State of Emergency was critical especially since there is a sharp increase of COVID-19 patients from 72 positive cases in June to now more than 500.