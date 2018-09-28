ST. THOMAS — The 32nd Legislature convened in a legislative session Thursday and voted to approve Bill No. 32-0311, which provides group medical and dental insurance for fiscal year 2019.
The bill will be forwarded to the governor for further consideration.
The measure ratifies the agreement for group medical health insurance and the agreement for group dental health insurance between the V.I. government and CIGNA Health and Life Insurance Company.
The bill also ratifies the agreement for vision insurance and the agreement for group life accidental death and dismemberment insurance between the V.I. government and Standard Insurance Company.
Based upon proposed premiums, the overall savings would be approximately $8.6 million or a reduction of 5.5 percent, according to Government Employee Services Commission Health Insurance Board of Trustees Chairwoman Beverly Joseph.
Government employees would see a decrease of $3 million and the government’s portion of the savings would be approximately $5.6 million, she said.
The fiscal year 2019 annualized premium projection of CIGNA Insurance totals $146.8 million. The fiscal year 2019 breakdown is:
• Medical/Rx, $127.1 million.
• Dental, $5.3 million.
• UHC Med/Rx, $14.4 million.
The current cost share for CIGNA Medical/Rx and Dental premiums is 65 percent, or $95.4 million, for the government’s share and the employee share is 35 percent, or $51.4 million.
The reduction is partly due to an increase in government employee’s participation in the wellness program that helped CIGNA to calculate the overall premium, according to the Personnel Division’s Kurell Hodge.
A reduction of health claims in the territory in comparison to an increase in other jurisdictions also affected the new premiums.
The health insurance bid was open to all health carriers.
Hodge also said that 95 percent of government employees completed the health risk assessment before hurricanes Irma and Maria, leaving 2,000 employees in need of completing the assessment by the next few weeks, and there is an estimation of 1,000 employees that are non-compliant and will receive a $500 penalty.
Some of the financial perks that CIGNA added to the medical plan are increasing the Wellness Initiative Fund from $400,000 to $700,000, providing six nursing scholarships at the University of the Virgin Islands for two years and donating $250,000 in grants to non-profit agencies.
