Ray Martinez got a final nod of approval to head the V.I. Police Department after the 34th Legislature approved his nomination during legislative session.
Senators, meeting on St. Thomas on Tuesday at Ottley Legislative Hall, also voted in favor of six board and commission nominees. All lawmakers had high praise for Martinez.
“Since I was elected in the 33rd, I had about 40 conversations with the governor about placing Ray Martinez at the helm of the V.I.P.D.,” Sen. Steven Payne Sr. said. “I am 100% convinced he was the right choice.”
Other senators offered their support to Martinez as he takes on the challenge of reforming VIPD and reducing crime territorywide.
“He needs each and every single one of us to be able to support him and this entire community to really assist him in his endeavors,” Sen. Novelle Francis Jr.
As a former police commissioner himself, Francis should know.
He also took the opportunity to laud Martinez for what he described as “taking swift action” with the recent arrest of a V.I. police officer charged in connection with domestic violence.
“Zero tolerance for domestic violence. We are not going to sit back and allow that to happen,” Francis said. “We need that issue investigated and we need that individual separated from the police force.”
Twelve of the 15 senators voted in favor of Martinez taking the helm at the VIPD. In addition to Francis and Payne, the senators were Marvin Blyden, Samuel Carrion, Alma Francis Heyliger, Carla Joseph, Milton Potter, Franklin Johnson, Janelle Sarauw, Javan James Sr., Kurt Vialet and Donna Frett-Gregory.
Sen. Genevieve Whitaker did not vote, and Sens. Kenneth Gittens, who is on medical leave, and Dwayne DeGraff were absent for the session.
During the session, Sarauw made a pitch for Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to forward the names of nominees for the Cannabis Board, as it still lacks members for a quorum.
The other nominees approved to serve on boards and commissions are:
- • Denese Marshall, V.I. Board of Psychology Examiners,
- • Semaj J. Johnson, V.I. Board of Medical Examiners,
- • William Newbold, V.I. Historic Preservation Commission,
- • Laurence J. Richards, V.I. Board of General Construction Contractors,
- • Oran Roebuck, University of the Virgin Islands Board of Trustees.
“I want to commend each and every one of them for their willingness to serve,” Carrion said. “When someone offers to serve on any of these boards, we must commend them.”