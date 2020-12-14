The full Senate on Friday approved numerous bills and nominations.
The measures:
• Bill No. 33-0220 — An Act providing for the construction of ramps or walkways at least two beaches in each island district that would allow persons with disabilities access to the beaches.
• Bill No. 33-0004 — An Act amending the Virgin Islands Code title 3, chapter 5 adding subchapter III to enact The Virgin Islands Public Art Program Act requiring one percent of total capital improvement project costs to be expended for works of art placed in government buildings.
• Bill No. 33-0432 — An Act honoring and commending Orville Edward Kean, Ph.D. for his contributions to the University of the Virgin Islands and the community by renaming the Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas the “Orville Kean Campus Center.”
• Bill No. 33-0425 — An Act renaming the Southside Road on St. John “The Rudolph Thomas, Jr. Road.”
• Bill No. 33-0449 — A bill amending title 17 Virgin Islands Code, chapter 15 relating to the Virgin Islands Higher Education Scholarship Program to extend eligibility for scholarships to students in the Dual Credit Program.
• Bill No. 33-0355 — An Act amending Title 11 Virgin Islands Code, chapter 23, relating to the Small Business Development Agency by adding a section 1266 to provide an income tax deduction to small businesses that employ persons with disabilities.
All of the following nominations by Gov. Bryan were approved:
• Marion Wilson, Licensed Practical Nurse, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure St. Croix District.
• Marise James, Esq., V.I. Government Hospitals and Health Facilities Corporation.
• Dina Perry-Malone, V.I. Housing Authority Board of Commissioners.
• Marvin Pickering, chairman, V.I. Casino Control Commission District of St. Croix.
• Ronan David, Esq., director, Division of Gaming Enforcement.
• Kai Nielsen V.I. Coastal Zone Management Commission District of St. Croix.
• Kai Smith V.I. Coastal Zone Management Commission District of St. Thomas-St. John.
• Tanicia Penn, registered nurse with Varied Specializations, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure.
• Arnelle Lewis-Comissiong, registered nurse with Varied Specialization, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure.
• Juliette Petty, voting lay person, the V.I. Board of Nurse Licensure, St. Thomas/St. John District.
• E. Aracelis Francis, Ph.D., the V.I. Board of Social Work Licensure, St. Thomas-St. John District.
• Juliette Millin, the V.I. Board of Social Work Licensure, St. Thomas-St. John District.
• Andre’ Dorsey, Government Employees’ Retirement System Board of Trustees, St. Thomas-St. John District.