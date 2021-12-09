The V.I. Legislature could soon mandate more transparency and accountability for disaster relief spending from Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., citing instances like the COVID-19 pandemic for which millions of federal dollars have been released.
Today, the Senate Rules and Judiciary Committee will meet to hear Bill No. 34-0073, sponsored by Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory. The bill would require the governor to submit allocations of federal funds under the American Rescue Plan Act, also called the COVID-19 Stimulus Package, or any other unreleased federal funds, to the Legislature no later than 30 days after the bill is passed.
The bill also mandates that no more than $5 million a year from American Rescue Plan Act funding can be spent without legislative approval, and that the Office of Management and Budget must submit a monthly report detailing how federal funds have been disbursed.
The American Rescue Plan Act provides an estimated $561.4 million in direct federal payments to the V.I. government, according to V.I. Delegate to Congress Stacey Plaskett.
The funds can be allocated in a number of ways such as responding to negative economic impacts from the pandemic, making investments in water, sewer, or broadband infrastructure, and supporting public entities or nonprofits.
Frett-Gregory spoke with The Daily News to provide further context behind the transparency and accountability legislation.
Bill No. 34-0037 was initially presented in the Finance Committee on July 26, and received a favorable vote from the seven senators on the committee.
The legislation on federal spending transparency, according to Frett-Gregory, is not unique to the territory, as all U.S. states and territories are receiving federal relief funds in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Many states are really working very hard to hold their governors accountable for the funds,” she said, adding she used the National Conference of State Legislature’s bill database to study what other jurisdictions are doing.
“Elected leaders must have some stake in how the funds are being allocated,” Frett-Gregory said.
She added that while Bryan has approached the Senate seeking input on projects or programs where funding could be allocated, she has learned about various allocations through media reports.
“Let’s put a plan together, a collective process, where we are able to share with our community,” Frett-Gregory said. “We (legislators) need a seat at the table to figure out what’s the best way to expend these dollars.”
Frett-Gregory explained the American Rescue Plan Act funds must be obligated by 2024, and spent by 2026, “so we’ve got two years to obligate these funds.”
“We are not trying to tie the governor’s hands — stakeholders should have a say in how these funds coming into the territory are spent,” Frett-Gregory said. “When it’s all said and done the territory must be better for it.”
She noted that the bill is still in progress, and amendments may be proposed by senators at today’s hearing.
“Other stimulus packages are in discussion on the national level, so we also have to be mindful of that,” Frett-Gregory said.
Since the pandemic, the V.I. government has received federal funding via the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations, the Family First Coronavirus Response Act, the Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act and the Paycheck Protection Program.
Sens. Novelle Francis Jr., Milton Potter, Kurt Vialet, Genevieve Whitaker, Janelle Sarauw, Marvin Blyden, Samuel Carrion, Alma Francis Heyliger, Steven Payne, Javan James Sr., Dwayne DeGraff and Franklin Johnson have also signed on in support of the bill as co-sponsors.