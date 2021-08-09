The V.I. Water and Power Authority’s disastrous financial situation is continuing to wreak havoc on ratepayers’ wallets, and a lack of leadership is hindering reform, according to testifiers at a Senate committee hearing Friday.
The Public Services Commission, which regulates WAPA, “has expressed its concerns with the management and operation of the Water and Power Authority many times over the last 20 years. The commission has clearly and unequivocally stated that the authority has wasted hundreds of millions of dollars over that time,” PSC Executive Director Donald Cole told senators Friday in the Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection.
“That money could have been used to develop the economy and the wealth of the territory and would have resulted in substantial economic growth in over that period. Instead, the authority has been a substantial drain on the territory, its economy, and our citizens,” Cole said.
Testifiers had been called to speak about Sen. Kenneth Gittens’ proposed Bill No. 34-0080, which received similarly harsh reviews, and was ultimately held in committee for further revision.
The bill seeks to provide $250,000 for the Legislature to hire a special investigator to conduct a probe of WAPA, but testifiers said that the measure is fatally flawed.
V.I. Attorney General Denise George said that “the Bill’s language surrounding the scope of the investigation is, at best, vague.”
The legislation aims to launch an investigation into a variety of areas, including “billing practices,” the “unlawful or unauthorized contracts and leases,” “credit card usage,” “equipment sales,” “conflicts of interest,” and “nepotism.”
“Clearly, some of these areas may be the proper subject for legislative concern in general to expose ‘corruption, inefficiency or waste,’ but others appear to have a criminal investigatory ring to them,” George said.
The bill requires that no later than 30 days after the Legislature receives the special investigator report, a copy shall be provided to the V.I. Attorney General or U.S. Attorney for review to “determine whether there have been any violations of local or federal law and to prosecute any unlawful actions.”
“This language clearly contemplates a criminal component to the investigation,” George said.
Criminal investigations are a function of the executive branch, and “these sections smack of a violation of the separation of powers doctrine,” George said.
Senators asked if the bill could be revised to make an appropriation to the Justice Department or Inspector General’s Office for such an investigation. But Inspector General Steven van Beverhoudt said the 20-year scope called for in the bill is financially and logistically impractical.
While the bill appropriates $250,000, “if you’re going to do it through the AG’s office and our office, you would have to at least double that,” van Beverhoudt said. “The scope is tremendous and very broad. It would have to be narrowed down so you can focus on specific areas, all of that would have to be fine-tuned.”
Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger expressed the despair felt by many Virgin Islanders beholden to WAPA’s high and often unpredictable bills.
As a small business owner, “the one thing that has me most anxious every single month is to open my WAPA bill,” Heyliger said. “The minute I see that envelope I freak out, because I have no idea what it’s going to be on the inside of it.”
It’s unlikely that rates will fall any time soon, given WAPA’s catastrophic contract with fuel supplier Vitol, which started out at around $140 million, including operations and maintenance expenses — and ballooned to $240 million, “before interest,” Cole said. “That agreement has since been amended again, for yet higher numbers.”
Meanwhile, Vitol has paid more than $130 million in fines for bribing government officials in Brazil, Ecuador and Mexico. Van Beverhoudt’s office is in the process of auditing WAPA’s contract with Vitol, and he said a final report will made public in October or November.
“The horse is already out of the barn, the rates are high,” Cole said. WAPA officials “will tell you what keeps them up at night is the cost of that contract. And if they’re telling you that don’t keep them up at night, they’re not telling the truth.”
Newly elected WAPA Board Chairman Kyle Fleming, who also serves as director of the V.I. Energy Office, said the WAPA management team “has gone through significant changes” over the last six months. “During this time the Governing Board has demonstrated an ability to identify unethical behavior and a willingness to hold persons accountable.”
One of those members, Jed JohnHope, sent a letter to former Chairman Anthony Thomas, which was leaked publicly, and detailed allegations against several WAPA employees.
George said she is aware of that information.
Fleming said he could not confirm rumors that JohnHope has resigned from the WAPA board. JohnHope had been serving as vice-chair but was not in attendance at the board’s last meeting, where members voted on leadership positions. Fleming said “there is currently not a vice chair, a vice chair has not been elected or appointed.”
Several senators tried unsuccessfully to get George to say whether the Justice Department has any ongoing criminal investigations related to WAPA.
“I cannot and will not comment on the status or existence of any investigation,” George said.
George explained that she is charged with maintaining the confidentiality of ongoing criminal inquiries, and cannot reveal whether any person or entity is the subject of such an investigation.
“So far, there is one case that was filed several months ago, a few months ago, which is a conflict of interest against an employee of WAPA. And that was a result that came in from a complaint from a member of the WAPA board, and an investigation was launched into that,” George said. “It is now a public document of charges having been filed as an investigation of WAPA.”
WAPA employee Niel Vanterpool was charged in January with awarding a lucrative contract to ABB Inc., which he owns a 33% interest in, and approving “all invoices and payments to ABB, causing WAPA to remit funds in excess of $1.7 million to ABB for performance of the contract,” according to the warrant for his arrest. Vanterpool has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to appear in court again on Oct. 13, according to V.I. Superior Court records.
Gittens told George that there should be more cases against WAPA officials, and “if these matters were being addressed properly, a special investigator would not be necessary at this time.”
George said a lack of funding from the Legislature is hampering the Justice Department’s efforts, and noted that there is not a statute of limitations on crimes involving theft of public funds.
“I don’t have to prove anything to anybody. But what I am saying is that our office would need the manpower, we’d need the kind of prosecutors and investigators to be able to adequately and effectively carry out our mandate of prosecuting white collar and corruption crimes,” George said.