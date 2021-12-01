A number of testifiers appeared before Virgin Islands senators Tuesday to provide input on two pieces of legislation, but due to an absence of three senators, action was unable to be taken on the bills.
Lawmakers heard testimony on one bill that would honor the four queens of Fireburn with a monument, and another that looks to rename the St. Thomas waterfront promenade after former Gov. John deJongh Jr.
Sens. Marvin Blyden, Franklin Johnson and Milton Potter were absent from the Government Operations and Consumer Protection Committee hearing, so due to a lack of a quorum, the committee was not able to vote on the measures.
Sponsored by senators Javan James, Marvin Blyden and Genevieve Whitaker, Bill No. 34-0146 aims to commemorate Mary Thomas, Axeline Salomon, Mathilde McBean, Susanna Abramson and other laborers before, during and after the labor uprising of 1878, the Fireburn.
Senators expressed unanimous support for the legislation.
“It is long overdue that we really pay attention and give the ladies who played such a tremendous and strong role in our history in the Virgin Islands their due,” Sen. Carla Joseph said.
The bill mandates the construction of a monument on St. Croix to honor and commend the Fireburn queens.
The V.I. Arts Council would receive $250,000 from the Community Facilities Trust Account for the monument project and to establish a five-member advisory board.
“This monument will serve as a reminder for us, for years to come, the importance of the big island of St. Croix,” James said.
James said the bill would require the monuments be completed by October 2023.
Sponsored by senators Novelle Francis Jr. and Donna Frett-Gregory, Bill No. 34-0150 aims to commend deJongh for his “significant” service and contributions to the people of the Virgin Islands.
The bill will also rename the new Veterans Drive walkway and infrastructure improvements on St. Thomas the “John deJongh Jr. Promenade.”
“Many people come together on that promenade just for a pleasant walk or exercise, so it would really be a fitting tribute to name this promenade after the individual who finally got this moving after many years of discussion,” former Finance Commissioner Angel Dawson said.
The renaming relates only to the walkway on the south side of Veterans Drive, starting at Yacht Haven Grande and continuing to the Edward Wilmoth Blyden Marine Terminal.
Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger voiced concern with the bill, saying she would rather see the promenade named after a veteran.
“My office was inundated with phone calls. I got phone calls in support, I got phone calls not in support. I have to listen to everyone,” Heyliger said.
Francis, a police commissioner during the deJongh administration, praised the former governor.
“He’s not perfect, but he has the heart of this community.” Francis said. “His family lives here, he works here. I encourage my colleagues to put politics aside.”
The bill mandates signage on the east and west ends of the promenade and at other points along the waterfront identifying the walkway as the “John deJongh Promenade.”
The bill calls for the appropriation of $50,000 from the General Fund to Public Works for the project.