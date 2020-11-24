Today
Reserved for constituent meetings and office work.
Wednesday
Reserved for constituent meetings and office work.
Thursday
Holiday. Happy Thanksgiving.
Friday
Holiday. Thanksgiving Second Day.
Week of Nov. 30 — Dec. 4
Monday (St. Croix)
10 a.m. — Committee on Youth, Sports, Parks and Recreation will meet. Agenda is pending.
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Committee on Education and Workforce Development will receive testimony from the departments of Labor and Education on Unemployment Insurance Program, and update on Chromebooks and MIFI devices for students, among other topics.
Wednesday
Reserved for constituent meetings and office work.
Thursday
Reserved for constituent meetings and office work.
Friday
9 a.m. — Committee on Finance. Agenda to be announced.