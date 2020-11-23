WEEK OF NOV. 23
Monday
9 a.m. — Committee on Culture Historic, Preservation and Aging will receive testimony on various resolutions including one honoring former UVI President Orville Kean by renaming its Sports and Fitness Center the “Orville Kean Sports and Fitness Center,” as well as a resolution commemorating the 100-year anniversary of Charlotte Amalie High School. Senators will also receive an update on Crucian Christmas Festival 2020-2021.
Tuesday
Reserved for constituent meetings and office work.
Wednesday
Reserved for constituent meetings and office work.
Thursday
Holiday. Happy Thanksgiving.
Friday
Holiday. Thanksgiving Second Day.
Week of Nov. 30 — Dec. 4
Monday (St. Croix)
10 a.m. — Committee on Youth, Sports, Parks and Recreation will meet. Agenda is pending.
Tuesday
9 a.m. — Committee on Education and Workforce Development will receive testimony from the departments of Labor and Education on Unemployment Insurance Program, and update on Chromebooks and MIFI devices for students, among other topics.
Wednesday
Reserved for constituent meetings and office work.
Thursday
Reserved for constituent meetings and office work.
Friday
9 a.m. — Committee on Finance. Agenda to be announced.