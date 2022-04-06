ST. CROIX — The Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room was flooded with guests on Monday as 14 Virgin Islanders were honored during a Perma Plaque Ceremony hosted by the 34th Legislature.
“It is important to know that your work has not gone unnoticed. Each of you went the extra mile and went through the legislative process with favorable recommendations. It makes us proud to have these honorable people in our community,” Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory said.
Once a resolution to commend a community member is voted on, passed by the Legislature, and signed by Gov. Albert Bryan Jr., a ceremony is conducted to publicly recognize individuals for their valuable contribution made to the territory, but for pandemic-related reasons it was postponed until safe to proceed.
“While we would have loved to host this ceremony before, there were setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Sen. Novelle Francis Jr. said.
The following resolutions were signed into law and identify the 14 honored:
• Kerra Samuel, who was recognized for being awarded the 2019 State Teacher of the Year from the St. Croix District and for her dedication and service to the people of the Virgin Islands as an educator.
• Alwyn “Big Al” Baptiste Sr. of Xpress Band was posthumously honored for his contributions to the music industry.
• Alwyn “Daddy Jones” Baptiste Jr. was also recognized for his contributions to the music industry.
• Janice Pemberton Tutein was posthumously honored for her years as an educator, work as a storyteller, and culture bearer.
• Thelma Ruby Sharder Youngblood was honored for her service and contributions to the Lutheran Church of the Virgin Islands.
• Valrica Miranda Maria Bryson was commended for her contributions to the public school system, her mentorship of the territory’s youth, and her years as an educator in music.
• Wallace Williams was honored for his accomplishment of representing the U.S. Virgin Islands as an Olympic athlete in multiple competitions, and for being a librarian.
• Janet Valencia Prince-Soto was commended for her contributions to St. Croix through her years of educating in the field of cosmetology, as well as her entrepreneurship in the same field.
• Charles Lambert Alvarez Christian was honored for his martial arts accomplishments.
• Bromley Nelthropp was commemorated for the development of the Senepol cattle breed on St. Croix. Additionally, others were recognized for contributing to the development of the breed to include George Elliott, Frits Lawaetz, Hans Lawaetz, Issac Gateward James, Oscar Henry, Olivia Hines Henry, and the University of the Virgin Islands Cooperative Extension Service.
• The Rev. Vincent Hoover Adams Gordon Sr. was posthumously honored for his contributions to the Virgin Islands community and years spent in ministry.
• Stanley and the Ten Sleepless Knights was commended on its 50th anniversary for contributing to the preservation of the territory’s culture, music, and dance heritage.
• Hillary “Baga” Rezende was honored for contributions made to steel pan music.
• Holland L. Redfield II, a former senator, was posthumously honored for his contributions to the territory through his roles in various areas of service. He was also posthumously awarded the V.I. Medal of Honor for Public Service.