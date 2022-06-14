ST. CROIX — The financial team representing Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. presented the proposed Fiscal Year 2023 executive budget to the Senate Finance Committee on Monday, where lawmakers got their first look at the projected economic state of the territory.
The total budget for the fiscal year is nearly $1.4 billion, which Office of Management and Budget Director Jenifer O’Neal forecasts “increased revenues across all major categories, and in some cases significant increases to departmental and agency budgets.”
Of the $1.4 billion budget, nearly $920 million is from the General Fund; more than $310 million from federal funds; more than $85 million in appropriated funds, and more than $37 million in unappropriated funds.
Though some senators were skeptical of the feasibility of the proposed budget, O’Neal said it provides for the filling of 1,211 vacancies across several government agencies, includes a 3% wage increase in both fiscal years 2023 and 2024, allocations for increased road repairs, and $25 million for retroactive wages owed to retirees.
But O’Neal said the most notable change in the proposed budget “is our revenue projections continues to be from the resolution of the case relative to excise tax revenue collections in the government’s favor.”
“Of note, as well, is that while revenues have increased, and we expect that to continue, there has been a significant increase in operating expenditures, which bears watching,” she testified.
According to O’Neal, the territory currently holds a “healthy” real Gross Domestic Product. O’Neal said the pandemic “drove a 2.8% contraction in economic growth in 2020 compared to the national economy’s real GDP decline of 3.5% in 2020.”
“With current year performance it is expected that growth will rebound strongly throughout 2022, and over the next two years growth should remain above its pre-pandemic level,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal said the administration’s five-year outlook also indicates a “positive trend,” which is primarily credited to “the stability” received in federal funding tied to the 2017 twin hurricanes as well as the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that struck in 2020.
The total federal grants available to the territory for the next two fiscal years have increased by more than 300%, O’Neal said. There is a remaining COVID-19 related funding balance of nearly $927 million, but another $6.5 billion is also available across multiple departments including $5.2 billion in Hurricane Disaster Recovery Grants.
While the territory’s fiscal future is trending positively, the biennial budget isn’t without shortfalls.
In Gov. Albert Bryan Jr.’s message within the budget book, he said the proposed budget reflects a 100% reduction in transfers to the General Fund from the Internal Revenue Matching Fund.
“The great majority of revenues collected through the IRMF have now been pledged towards the reduction of the unfunded liability of the Government Employees’ Retirement System,” Bryan said.
The $12.5 million of obligations previously funded through the Internal Revenue Matching Fund have had to shift to the General Fund, which Bryan said was “significant, but necessary and worthwhile adjustment to the budget planning.”
To compensate, the proposed budget includes $10 million in revenue in anticipation of the adoption of Adult-Use Cannabis legislation.
“We will be submitting proposed legislation as part of this budget that, if adopted, would create a substantive source of new revenues while fixing the flaws and omissions of the current medicinal marijuana law,” Bryan said.
Monday’s meeting marked only the beginning of the budget hearing season, where each department will come before the committee to defend budget information that will be submitted. Still, that didn’t stop senators, who are seeking re-election, from making requests.
Senate President Donna Frett-Gregory requested a “revenue generation plan” for recreational cannabis, a copy of the lottery audit, and “a clear report” in the proposed budget relating to unappropriated funds.
Sen. Janelle Sarauw, a declared lieutenant governor candidate, requested that O’Neal’s office provide the outstanding amount in settlements owed by the V.I. government. Sen. Kurt Vialet, a gubernatorial candidate with Sarauw as his running mate, requested the office provide the amount of American Rescue Funds utilized this year.
Sen. Samuel Carrion, requested the Bureau of Economic Research create a report that looks at the impact of the economy from the increased level of tourism, broken down by sector.
During Monday’s hearing, senators learned more from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor about an error that led to property taxes being tripled in some cases.
Ira Mills, tax assessor with the Office of the Lieutenant Governor, said the government has been in the process of implementing a new tax system and in doing so “has created some misalignment.”
“In the misalignment some taxes were doubled, some taxes were tripled. Most of those happened because of the relationship between tax rates. So if you went from, let’s say, a residential rate to a commercial rate then your tax would double because the residential rate is at 3.77% while the commercial rate is at 7.11%, or if instead your property was attached to a 3.77% residential rate and it went to a 14.07% rate,” Mills said.
Mills added “we have identified that problem and we are in the process of issuing supplemental bills and correcting bills for those particular properties. The supplemental bill will show the previous incorrect bill and it will also show the newly corrected bill as well so that persons will know what the incorrect bill was and what the corrected bill will be,” Mills said.
Mills noted that in the transition to the new system there were additional issues the agency came across.
“Such as real persons may have paid a particular year and it’s now showing as if that year is outstanding,” he said.
Mills said meanwhile his office continues to have issues with returned bills from taxpayers, noting
“We get two and three trays of mail back.”