Customers have been leveling their frustrations with threats and profanity-laden insults to employees over recurring blackouts, V.I. Water and Power Authority CEO and Executive Director Andrew L. Smith told senators.
Smith’s comments on Wednesday came during a hearing of the Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection, which heard the usual challenges being faced by the agency about finances, high customer electricity rates and the blackouts as recent as this week.
Senators, at the meeting held at Frits E. Lawaetz Legislative Conference Room on St. Croix, also discussed resolutions honoring Virgin Islanders for their contributions to the community.
According to Smith, Customer Service employees have received various threats from residents about the recent power outages plaguing the territory. Smith said the authority has been transparent about its financial status and is doing everything possible to shield customers from high rates.
“Profanity, insults and aggressive comments that have come into our online complaint portal I will not repeat here,” he said.
Smith, who encouraged residents to criticize his leadership instead, said the most jarring comment to his employees have been “go kill yourself.”
WAPA, according to Smith, owes money to “every major vendor” it has and that the agency got this way over the years and “not just overnight.”
Committee Chair Sen. Carla J. Joseph said that the issues faced are “critical” and that the community has been “suffering” because of it.
“The emails and texts the authority is receiving are unacceptable but it’s a level of frustration, our people are heavily annoyed,” Joseph said.
According to Smith, WAPA is working toward converting St. Croix to 100% solar to help ease the electricity crunch. He added said that the community will “greatly benefit” from the conversion.
Over the last months, he added, WAPA communicated with multiple developers — local and off-island — with the objective of “successfully executing an internal authority strategic initiative to displace expensive and volatile commodity based fuel cost with lower, more stable, solar energy cost through a long term Power Purchasers Agreement.”
Sen. Milton E. Potter questioned how much land was needed for the solar farm on St. Croix. Smith said WAPA will need multiple sites and is currently looking for more land to utilize. A total of 240 acres is needed or 4 acres per megawatt for the solar farms.
Joseph said she wants renewable energy to be “diverse” and wondered what was available for St. Thomas.
Smith said that wind energy is more “viable” for that district than solar farms.
“It’s steep and rocky. Wind turbines don’t take that much land to build,” he said, adding that the solar farm project will take about a year to complete and that WAPA is waiting to acquire the land and permits.
Smith also testified that Federal Emergency Management Administration awarded almost $1 billion to the authority for the “prudent” replacement of water infrastructure on St. Croix. Damage from the hurricanes caused water loss to double, he said.
“FEMA looks to repair it and see if it is more prudent to replace it. This is critical because it replaces everything and upgrades everything to modern quality,” he said.
Funding has yet to be given to St. Thomas or St. John as the districts are currently being assessed, Smith said, further noting the authority plans to submit the data collected to FEMA soon.
The committee also raised questions about the conversion of Unit 27 from diesel to propane, and inquired about when Virgin Islanders could expect savings from the switch.
Smith said the authority was initially given a timeline of 90 days, but that has since been extended to six to eight months due to supply chain issues.
“We’re pivoting to other potential options to get it done faster,” he said, further explaining that the authority is looking to possibly using containerized compressed natural gas, which would make the conversion unnecessary.
“Our cost of fuel is just high, period,” Smith said.
The committee expressed frustration with WAPA’s hiring process and what they termed the lack of promotion from within. Sen. Franklin D. Johnson asked about the hiring of Josh Jones, the new director of safety for the utility.
“You have locals working in safety with lots of experience, some more than Josh. Employees are tired of people coming in and being ahead of them. They have the experience and are doing a good job,” he said.
According to WAPA Human Resources Director Sabrina King Leonce, the Authority had three employees apply for the position, and they were all interviewed but didn’t make it to the final round of interviews.
The committee also complained about power outages and the impact on billing.
“Consumers are without power for hours but the bill is the same. I looked at my business’s electrical bill and noticed every couple of months I’m getting the exact same bill to the cent. From a mathematical standpoint that’s impossible,” Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger said.
Smith told Heyliger he would have to see her bill to properly respond to her issue.
Heyliger also raised questions about additional matters at the utility.
“If we have rules, regulations and laws to be followed, and people do what they want, and the outcome is higher rates in the territory, that’s a problem for me. Who’s responsible for embezzling the employees’ money? Senators don’t control the executive branch or WAPA,” she said. “Nobody is being held accountable for all of these things and it’s frustrating our community.”
Sen. Kenneth Gittens agreed with Heyliger, adding that he would like to propose legislation to have WAPA “properly investigated.”
He said, “We see nothing but waste, fraud, and abuse at the Authority.”
Smith said it will take time to make changes at WAPA.
“It takes long, hard work by dedicated people and that’s underway. We’ve been open and transparent with what we’re doing under new leadership but we need help. We will talk to anybody that will help us,” he said.
During Wednesday’s meeting the committee also voted on resolutions honoring three Virgin Islanders:
• Bill No. 34-0280 honors Vaughn Benjamin for his contributions to reggae music and the Virgin Islands community. Per the request of the family, the measure was removed from the agenda to a future date.
• Bill No. 34-0292 honors Rafael Garcia for his outstanding years of service to the Virgin Islands community as a medical doctor.
Sen. Samuel Carrión said that Garcia devoted his life to the community.
“He was a ‘people’s doctor,’ everyone in Frederiksted got care from him at one point. He wouldn’t send anyone back regardless if they had the funds,” he said. The measure was approved.
• Bill No. 34-0297 posthumously honors Roselin Maud McFarlane specifically for her role as an advocate of independent living for people with disabilities.
Deborah McFarlane Truitt, her daughter, testified that her mother loved everyone she met regardless of their status in life.
“She was always an advocate and used whatever resources to help anyone. She loved people. Even if she couldn’t help them at the time, she would reach out to others who could help,” McFarlane Truitt said.
The measure was approved.