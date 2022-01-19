Today, legislators will consider the latest attempt at adopting a Virgin Islands constitution, after the territory’s residents overwhelmingly voted in support of a referendum during the 2020 election.
The Senate Committee on Government Operations and Consumer Protection is meeting to hear testimony on a bill that moves to establish the sixth constitutional convention of the Virgin Islands and appropriate funding.
Bill No. 34-0153, proposed by Sens. Janelle Sarauw and Genevieve Whitaker, is being considered more than a decade after the fifth constitutional convention, and nearly 60 years since the first.
In November 2020, 8,320 people voted “yes” to the referendum question, which asked voters whether they were in favor of the Legislature enacting legislation to convene a constitutional convention to adopt the Revised Organic Act, or portions of it, as the Virgin Islands constitution.
Currently, the territory does not have its own dedicated constitution, which acts as a political framework of government.
Despite five previous attempts to finalize a constitution, the territory instead relies on the Revised Organic Act of 1954, which was written by the U.S. Congress.
In 2010, a proposal from the fifth convention was sent to the federal government but was pushed back after Congress pointed to several issues that ran counter to the U.S. Constitution.
The convention reconvened, but failed to pass a new proposal before the deadline.
Former Senate President Myron Jackson, Gerard Emanuel, Malik Sekou, and Joe Paris Jr. will offer testimony on Bill No. 34-0153 today.