Senators are planning to petition President Joseph Biden to posthumously pardon Rothschild “Polly” Francis for unjust convictions, and testifiers spoke passionately in support of the effort during Thursday’s meeting of the Committee on Rules and the Judiciary.
Sponsored by Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger, Bill No. 34-0295 seeks to clear Francis’s name in the historical record, and testifiers said the measure is an important step toward recognizing his role in advocating for the rights of Virgin Islanders.
“It is clear that all Mr. Francis did was fight for the political, educational and social upliftment of his people. He was arrested, assaulted without cause, charged and convicted in deceitful and dishonest judicial proceedings,” said testifier Glenn “Kwabena” Davis. “Though he went into self-exile, he never stopped fighting for dispossessed, the downtrodden and the demeaned.”
Born on Oct. 5, 1891 on St. Thomas in the Danish West Indies, Francis was 25 when the United States purchased the Virgin Islands from Denmark for $25 million on March 31, 1917.
The territory continued to operate under Danish Colonial Law with naval governors, judges, and administrative officials, which “was intended to be a temporary governmental system for the duration of the First World War,” according to the bill.
The naval government remained in power after the war, and Francis won a council seat and began writing a resolution requesting its removal.
In 1918, Francis wrote a letter to V.I. Governor James Oliver after U.S. sailors terrorized citizens in the streets on Christmas Eve, chasing, attacking, and firing at individuals: “Why were these men not ordered off the streets? Would the civil rights of the people on the mainland have been so disrespected? Is this Democracy? This outrage is race hatred pure and simple. We demand that all available measures be adopted and assurances given that such an outrage will never be made real again.”
According to the bill, Rear Admiral James Oliver, the first American governor, reported in 1919 to the Director of Naval Intelligence in Washington that Francis is a “sort of half- witted negro apparently without an occupation constantly causing agitation among the ignorant class.”
Oliver recommended the Attorney General “send a capable, trusted, and energetic representative to carry out prosecutions” of Francis and his supporters.
In letters to the editor published in Current History magazine and the New York Times, Francis engaged in public debates with a top law enforcement official, George Washington Williams.
“After Francis published letters to the editor exposing the oppressive conditions that Virgin Islanders lived under, Williams would write letters in response claiming that Francis was lying, and that the United States was doing nothing but good in the islands,” according to the bill.
“Francis believed that racial tension in the Virgin Islands could be eradicated through the application of constitutional rights and self-government,” Edward Browne Davis testified Thursday.
Francis collaborated with the American Civil Liberties Union after attracting the attention of director Roger N. Baldwin through an article Francis published in the New York Call on Sept. 20, 1920, “that was critical of the Virgin Islands economic and political conditions,” Browne said.
“Regular news releases were issued to newspapers in the United States and occasionally to those in the Virgin Islands to inform the general public about the plight facing the inhabitants of the Virgin Islands. The Washington representative of the ACLU began to contact members of Congress over the economic, political, and social conditions that existed in the Virgin Islands. It is clear from historical documents that Mr. Baldwin and his ACLU colleagues needed Rothschild Francis’s support and connections,” Browne said.
Francis worked hard and purchased a printing press, “which resulted in the establishment of the political newspaper, the Emancipator in 1921,” Browne said. “However, Mr. Francis often faced local resistance to his ideas of self-government and the attainment of civil rights. Many businessmen, merchants, and planters were eager to continue the relationship with the naval administration because of the foreign investment and new industries.”
On Oct. 3, 1923, Francis wrote about the dire conditions facing the people of St. Thomas, and U.S. President Calvin Coolidge asked Navy Secretary Edwin Derby about the situation. Derby smeared Francis as “the editor of a radical sheet called the Emancipator” and said “he teaches anti-government, socialistic, semi-Bolshevik and race hatred stuff,” Browne said.
According to the bill, the government attorney filed criminal libel charges against Francis in 1924, and District Court Judge Williams “denied Francis a trial by jury on the grounds the right to a trial by jury guaranteed by the Sixth Amendment did not extend to the unincorporated territories.”
Francis was found guilty and sentenced to 30 days in jail.
“This judgement explicitly expressed the doctrine that the court was an agency for the regulation of the press,” and Francis appealed, arguing “that it is not the function of a trial judge to exercise control over the press.”
Before the Circuit Court ruled, Francis continued publicizing the case in the Emancipator. Williams responded by charging Francis with contempt of court. Williams found Francis guilty, fined him $100, and sentenced him to 30 days in prison. The Circuit Court affirmed the contempt of court ruling, Francis unsuccessfully appealed, and was denied a hearing by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Francis’s harassment by law enforcement was only beginning, however.
Francis was subsequently arrested for embezzlement under suspicious circumstances, and sentenced to one-year hard labor in Richmond Penitentiary and fined $100, according to the bill. On Oct. 31, 1926, Francis was arrested to serve a sentence of 30 days and $200 fine at Fort Christian. He was again incarcerated on November 23, 1927, when he failed to win his appeals, and served 30 days in Richmond Penitentiary on St. Croix.
“After serving what he thought was his last sentence, he was again picked up in St. Thomas on a warrant to serve his embezzlement sentence in Richmond Penitentiary,” according to the bill.
In 1926, Williams testified to a U.S. Senate committee that “the code gave him complete discretion in such a case, and that he had acted on the general principal of not allowing jury trial where he had a choice,” according to the bill.
Francis was finally declared a free man in May 1928, and left the Virgin Islands for New York, where he died in 1963 at age 72.
“There is no indication that he ever returned to the Virgin Islands,” Browne said.
His legacy lived on, however, and Browne said Francis is commemorated with a statue in Charlotte Amalie that bears the inscription, “Persecuted (martyr) Banished Territorial Medal of Honor.”
“The early 1900s was a period of great turmoil, and Rothschild Francis’s advocacy occurred against the backdrop of the Red Summer Race Riots of 1919, the Palmer Raids, and the Tulsa Race Riots. The inappropriate and illegal activities of federal officials directed at immigrants and activists like Rothschild Francis and Marcus Garvey in the 1920s and 1930s are well documented,” Browne said.
Virgin Islanders gained U.S. citizenship on Feb. 25, 1927, “and a democratic system of government based on American principles became law on June 22, 1936. The enactment of the Organic Act of June 22, 1936, included citizenship, civilian government, a bill of rights, and adult suffrage subject to a literacy test in English. Rothschild Francis is often referred to as the ‘Father of the Organic Acts’ because of his relentless advocacy for a civil form of government,” Browne said.
The bill initially called for a petition for Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. to posthumously pardon Francis, but was amended to petition Biden because the convictions were technically federal, and Browne said Virgin Islanders were considered “non-citizen nationals” subject to Presidential authority between 1917 and 1927.
Senators voted to approve the bill as amended, which will be forwarded to the full Legislature for consideration and final approval.
