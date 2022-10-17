Rothschild "Polly" Francis

Publisher of The Emancipator, Rothschild “Polly” Francis was persecuted and imprisoned for his activism on behalf of the people of the Virgin Islands in the 1920s.

 Photo by DANSK VESTINDISK SELSKAB

Senators are planning to petition President Joseph Biden to posthumously pardon Rothschild “Polly” Francis for unjust convictions, and testifiers spoke passionately in support of the effort during Thursday’s meeting of the Committee on Rules and the Judiciary.

Sponsored by Sen. Alma Francis Heyliger, Bill No. 34-0295 seeks to clear Francis’s name in the historical record, and testifiers said the measure is an important step toward recognizing his role in advocating for the rights of Virgin Islanders.

- Contact Suzanne Carlson at 340-714-9122 or email scarlson@dailynews.vi.